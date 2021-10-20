A World Cup every two years with different teams imagined by Fifa

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended his plans for a World Cup every two years at a meeting with UEFA leaders on Wednesday. With a novelty, however, the possibility that each edition will be contested with different teams.

Gianni Infantino is determined. What does the opposition matter, and the number of its opponents, which continues to grow. Alone against all, the president of FIFA remains convinced that he can persuade the most skeptical of the Confederations and their member associations.

This Wednesday, during a meeting to which the press was not invited, Gianni Infantino announced his desire to organize a global summit bringing together all the federations, to put pressure and obtain the approval of the majority, which will perhaps allow him, on December 20, to initiate the changes he envisages for the future of world football.

It will be about the calendar reforms and the World Cup every two years which is so talked about, although he never explicitly mentioned the latter in a press conference on Wednesday.

“We have to rethink the structure of football in the world,” he said, according to a recording of the meeting, which preceded this press conference, obtained by the Associated Press agency. “We must have a more meaningful competition for the fans without adding a date to the international calendar,” said the boss of the International Football Federation.

Infantino designates the enemy of football …

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is said to have assured the leaders of European football, the main opposition movement, that its governing body is not “the enemy of football”. While asserting that a biennial World Cup was necessary. In order to maintain the interest of young people in this sport at a time when they are “chasing” more and more other activities, implying video games.





“I also believe that the enemy of football is not the World Cup or FIFA, but other activities that young boys and girls are looking for today,” he said after the meeting which lasted over an hour, according to AP.

“And we have to see how, jointly and together, we can get them to take more interest in football. And we want, as far as I’m concerned, to do all of this together as we have always done in recent years, would- He concludes, a statement that comes as FIFA clashes with video game industry giant EA Sports.

Remarks that he then hammered at a press conference, however careful not to point out the famous enemy, assuring: “It is not about us. It is for our children and the children of our children. they continue to have a passion for football. “

… and greet a wacky idea

In a press conference, Gianni Infantino also ignored a strange proposal submitted to him by the Secretary General of the Portuguese Federation, Taigo Craveiro. The latter suggested that Fifa explore the possibility of not allowing the selections to compete in two consecutive editions of the competition.

An idea that was welcomed by Gianni Infantino in the secrecy of the meeting: “We need more participations and maybe there is a way to do it by having two World Cups, but not with the same participating teams, said Infantino. This is something the technicians are going to study, but it is definitely something we need to look at. “