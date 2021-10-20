A young apprentice dies intoxicated in his motorhome in the Dordogne

19 year old young man was found dead this Tuesday, October 19 in Salignac-Eyvigues in the Dordogne, announce our colleagues from the newspaper Sud Ouest. According to our information, The landscaper apprentice from Périgueux was discovered dead this Tuesday morning around 8:30 am by the gardener of the Jardins du Manoir d’Eyrignac. The young man had been staying in a camper van on the site’s parking lot since the start of his apprenticeship, there is about eight months. A room with the owners was to be vacated on November 1 to accommodate him. It was about a young man very appreciated within the gardens according to the owners in shock this Tuesday evening.

Carbon monoxide poisoning

An investigation to search for the causes of death was opened on Tuesday morning by the Bergerac prosecutor’s office and entrusted to the Sarlat gendarmes. A medical examiner performed an initial examination of the body and the hypothesis of carbon monoxide poisoning was formulated. The hypothesis was confirmed in the afternoon following the results of the blood test. According to the investigation, the young man installed a generator in his camper van. This is a device intended for outdoor use only. The device gave off carbon monoxide, an odorless, invisible, poisonous, and potentially fatal gas if inhaled for too long.





Each year, carbon monoxide is responsible fora hundred deaths in France according to the Ministry of Solidarity and Health.