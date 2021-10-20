about twenty people fired

US publisher Activision and Blizzard Studios merged in 2008. The company now has nearly 10,000 employees, 65% of whom work in North America. JAE C. HONG / AP

Six months after the wave of accusations of harassment, sexism and discrimination for acts that took place within the company, Activision Blizzard announced, in an email sent to its employees and published online Tuesday, October 19, the dismissal of twenty people and penalties for twenty others.

The American video game giant behind successful franchises Call of Duty, World of warcraft Where candy Crush thus seeks to show its efforts to make “Positive and significant changes”. This press release, signed by the company’s vice president, Frances Townsend, welcomes the efforts of the group’s management to establish a working environment that engages the responsibility of the company, held to ” accountable “.

“In recent months, we have received an increase in reports through various channels. People bring to light concerns, current or which date back several years ”, detailed the leader, former adviser to the internal security of President George W. Bush. It also announces the strengthening of a pole responsible for “Ethics and [de] conformity “ within the company.

A July 20 lawsuit filed in California court by a California state agency responsible for investigating civil law cases, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), sparked the scandal . This complaint, the culmination of two years of investigation into Activision Blizzard’s practices, denounced systemic discriminatory practices and unpunished acts of sexual harassment. It led to an employee protest, a rare occurrence in the American video game industry, and the departure of Blizzard President J. Allen Brack.





Tuesday’s announcement of twenty new departures comes two weeks before the release of the company’s third quarter 2021 financial statement, the value of which is estimated by the Financial Times to 52 billion euros. However, this financial report, scheduled for November 2, could prove difficult for Activision, because it will take into account the summer period, during which the company was shaken by the series of accusations and its resounding echo in the video game industry and the media.

Target of legal proceedings

While the management of Activision Blizzard is showing its desire to improve the working environment for employees, the group is the target of legal proceedings which have multiplied and become more complex since the start of the school year.

An agreement signed on September 27 between the federal agency Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the group provides in particular for the payment by the latter of 15.5 million euros in financial compensation for the victims, in order to avoid prosecution for “Sexual harassment, sex discrimination and reprisals”.

But this financial agreement had a collateral effect: the confrontation between the EEOC and the DFEH, the agency behind the July 20 complaint. The latter has thus denounced, on October 6, a financial measure that could ” injure “ to its procedure. The EEOC replied on October 8 and pointed to the fact that two of its former lawyers, who had previously worked for it on Activision Blizzard, are now part of the management of the DFEH. She sees it as a conflict of interest, because according to her, the law prohibits working on the same subjects when moving from one agency to another.

Faced with this chaotic situation, Activision Blizzard asked the Superior Court of the State of California, on October 20, to suspend the legal proceedings of the DFEH launched against it.

The group also remains the target of other proceedings, including an investigation by the US regulator of financial markets, the Securities and Exchange Commission, which aims to determine whether it has communicated sufficiently about the accusations of harassment and discrimination. that weighed on him. A subpoena has been issued against several executives, including Activision CEO Bobby Kotick, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Finally, an industry union, the Communications Workers of America, also announced on September 14 that it has filed a lawsuit against Activision for “Bullying” in connection with the formation of a workers’ union within the company.