AC Valhalla: available today, the Discovery Tour Viking Age offers to participate in the history of the game

Never two without three: the Discovery Tour mode, which allows you to learn more about the history of Assassin’s Creed games, is back with a third edition dedicated to the last game in the saga: Assasin’s Creed Valhalla.

Summary New formula for the Discovery Tour: learning by doing

Historians, professors and museums

Whether with Egypt from Assassin’s Creed: Origins or Ancient Greece from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft has always offered a Discovery Tour mode that allows you to learn more about the region, the people and the iconic characters of the game in question. . Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is no exception to the rule since the Discovery Tour concerning it is available since today.

New formula for the Discovery Tour: learning by doing

Entitled Discovery Tour: Viking Age, this educational and instructive mode aims to immerse the player in the Anglo-Saxon and Viking universe “devoid of conflicting aspect“. However, this third edition wants to change the formula carried by its two elders: the players are no longer just spectators but actors of this experience:

By following a new narrative framework structured around 8 quests, players will have the opportunity to embody Viking and Anglo-Saxon characters from the 9th century to take part in their adventures. These tales will take players on a discovery of the snow-capped lands of Norway, the beautiful landscapes of England and the mythological kingdoms of Jotunheim and Asgard.

As an example, Adam Dubé (professor at McGill University, Canada) takes the example of a Viking ship: it is no longer a question of learning what it is and knowing its specificities, but of ‘build one yourself.





Buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Amazon

Historians, professors and museums

To develop this Discovery Tour: Viking Age, Ubisoft declares that it has surrounded itself with historians, archaeologists and academics to offer 150 historical facts from Viking history. In addition, the discovery sites included in this Discovery Tour promises players to learn more about the Viking Age through eight themes: war and politics, everyday life, religion and magic, myths and legends, science, law and justice, art and culture and commerce and economics.

The Discovery Tour: Viking Age is available free of charge for owners of the game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the same platforms as the main game. However, the separately purchased PC version will be on sale on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store for € 19.99. For the separate purchase of the Discovery Tour on other media, it is expected for the year 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna upon launch in France.