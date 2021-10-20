Actress Alyssa Milano arrested while protesting outside the White House

the essential

During a demonstration for the protection of the right to vote in Washington DC, this Tuesday, October 19, the actress Alyssa Milano was arrested. She was protesting in favor of the Freedom to Vote Act.

During the demonstration for the protection of the right to vote which was held in Washington on Tuesday, October 19, actress Alyssa Milano, known for her role in the series Charmed, was arrested. The young woman stood in front of the White House, among dozens of other demonstrators.

On her Twitter account, the star shared her experience. “I was arrested for asking the Biden administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect the right to vote. Join me and @ peoplefor telling the Senate and the White House that the right to vote should not depend on place of residence “.





Democrats vs. Republicans

The Freedom to Vote Act aims to simplify voter registration, and thus transform the election into a mandatory day off. The Senate is due to vote on the bill over the next few days.

Indeed, during the presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, hundreds of voters had to queue for hours, missing a day’s pay. Most of these people came from disadvantaged neighborhoods.

According to NBC News, picked up by 20 minutes, Democrats are said to be in favor of this Freedom to Vote Act, while Republicans have threatened to obstruct.