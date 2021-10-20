After PSG-Leipzig (3-2): Kylian Mbappé, flamboyance turns into addiction

We do not know if Kylian Mbappé was stamping his feet on his being tortured. But, for him too, speaking out will have had a liberating effect. For devastating results. Since its big dish on October 5 , he played four matches, with the Blues first and then with Paris. Result: four goals, four assists. This Tuesday, against Leipzig (3-2), it was almost with regret that he left the lawn, the fault of a missed penalty which deprived him of the double.

But, for once with him, the stats only reflect a tiny part of the extent of his influence at the Parc des Princes. Without him, to be sure, Paris would have sunk. Without him, of course, nothing would have happened. Without him, it is certain, Paris would not point as high in the classification of L1 and would not have seven points in three matches of C1. In short, without him, Paris would not be Paris, this frustrating machine, this winning machine

There are evenings when we immediately feel that they will be special. This was one of them: from the first minute, his tumble on the left side allowed his people to grab forty meters. Fire in the legs but an icy coolness when making the decision: this is the summary of a match where he will have taken care of everything. From the opening of the scoring after an impressive rush and a clinical finish (9th). The decisive pass for Messi, after taking the ball at the start with great authority to the Argentinian (67th). Then, from this penalty obtained to force the decision (74th). Three class actions to support an exceptional score where his choices have almost always been the right ones.

“When you see the match against Leipzig, there is frankly something to fear from OM”

“When the team needs him, he appears”

Finally well in his crampons, reworked with the Park, Mbappé has put his summer behind him and intends to live a cheerful spring. “I’m happy in my life, I’m happy on the pitch, it shows in my football“, he also explained to beIN Sports when considering his current state of grace, which benefits everyone.





“It’s great to have a player like that, moreover echoed Marquinhos at the microphone of RMC. He is a very important player in the team. A player of great matches. It is very important to have it fresh, with confidence. He helps us on the ground, it is very good for us that he is there“. Without wanting to deny the Parisian captain, it is advisable to bring a nuance of size: unlike this PSG which reserves its tuxedo for the”big matches“, Mbappé plays them all thoroughly. This is how he saved Paris from the debacle against Angers (2-1), yet not the most brilliant poster of the year.

“When the team needs him, he appears“, had also summarized Mauricio Pochettino afterwards. The concern is that Paris constantly needs him. And the thesis of a Mbappé-dependence can no longer be denied. Facing City, a gala Marco Verratti had a time made appear the Italian as the man who metamorphoses the PSG. It is a reality even more visible this Tuesday: when Verratti is next to his pumps, Paris foils. But the one who transcends the Parisian destiny, it is is only Mbappé, because even when Paris foils, Paris wins thanks to its French genius.

Herrera: “4-3-3 or 3-5-2? It’s good to have different options even during the game”

Will Messi and Neymar reach his level?

However, he had been promised an XXL workforce and stars able to better surround him. On paper, it does. On the ground, it’s still different. Because between a Lionel Messi curiously eccentric and therefore not very influential and a Neymar still in search of sensations, the gap between the three stars has never seemed so great.

Promising against City, the Mbappé-Messi relationship is following its course, without Leipzig having revolutionized anything. “We found each other tonight, it was good, however welcomed the French, now author of more assists this season (8) than goals (6). Now Ney will come back. The three of us will also have to be good. We will need all three and all the others to be effective. But it’s easy to play with Messi“. The Argentinian would undoubtedly have confirmed the reciprocal. Because, in Paris, at the moment, there is Mbappé and all the others.

