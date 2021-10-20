After PSG-Leipzig (3-2): Kylian Mbappé, flamboyance turns into addiction

Champions League
Paris, a recipe that is still so frustrating: “We don’t play well but we win”
“When you see the match against Leipzig, there is frankly something to fear from OM”
“When the team needs him, he appears”
Finally well in his crampons, reworked with the Park, Mbappé has put his summer behind him and intends to live a cheerful spring. “I’m happy in my life, I’m happy on the pitch, it shows in my football“, he also explained to beIN Sports when considering his current state of grace, which benefits everyone.
“It’s great to have a player like that, moreover echoed Marquinhos at the microphone of RMC. He is a very important player in the team. A player of great matches. It is very important to have it fresh, with confidence. He helps us on the ground, it is very good for us that he is there“. Without wanting to deny the Parisian captain, it is advisable to bring a nuance of size: unlike this PSG which reserves its tuxedo for the”big matches“, Mbappé plays them all thoroughly. This is how he saved Paris from the debacle against Angers (2-1), yet not the most brilliant poster of the year.
“When the team needs him, he appears“, had also summarized Mauricio Pochettino afterwards. The concern is that Paris constantly needs him. And the thesis of a Mbappé-dependence can no longer be denied. Facing City, a gala Marco Verratti had a time made appear the Italian as the man who metamorphoses the PSG. It is a reality even more visible this Tuesday: when Verratti is next to his pumps, Paris foils. But the one who transcends the Parisian destiny, it is is only Mbappé, because even when Paris foils, Paris wins thanks to its French genius.
Herrera: “4-3-3 or 3-5-2? It’s good to have different options even during the game”
Will Messi and Neymar reach his level?
However, he had been promised an XXL workforce and stars able to better surround him. On paper, it does. On the ground, it’s still different. Because between a Lionel Messi curiously eccentric and therefore not very influential and a Neymar still in search of sensations, the gap between the three stars has never seemed so great.
Promising against City, the Mbappé-Messi relationship is following its course, without Leipzig having revolutionized anything. “We found each other tonight, it was good, however welcomed the French, now author of more assists this season (8) than goals (6). Now Ney will come back. The three of us will also have to be good. We will need all three and all the others to be effective. But it’s easy to play with Messi“. The Argentinian would undoubtedly have confirmed the reciprocal. Because, in Paris, at the moment, there is Mbappé and all the others.
