After Squid Game: My Name, the new South Korean series to see on Netflix

After Squid Game, a new South Korean series will get you hooked on Netflix. Entitled My Name, this 8-episode thriller tells the story of a woman desperate to avenge her murdered father.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT ?

Motivated by revenge, a woman joins a criminal network and becomes an undercover police officer in order to find her father’s murderer.

WELL WORTH A LOOK ?

While the Squid Game phenomenon never ends, another South Korean series has made a smashing entry into the top views on Netflix. Just as addictive as Squid Game but in a totally different register, My Name is worth the detour.





This series, created by Kim Jin-min, a seasoned director in the world of Korean dramas, and written by Kim Ba-da, is a story of revenge quite simple on paper but very well put together and above all very gripping.



Netflix



We follow the path of Yoon Ji-woo (So-Hee Han), a young woman who will helplessly witness the murder of her father, pursued by the police for his gangster activities, on her birthday. Determined to find the one responsible, Yoon Ji-woo approaches Choi Moo-jin (Park Hee-Soon), the head of the Dongcheonpa organization, for which her father worked.

Revenge in the skin

Choi Moo-jin, who was her father’s best friend, will take Yoon Ji-woo under her wing and oversee her training so that she masters the art of combat. After several years of preparation, Yoon Ji-woo changes his identity to infiltrate the police and join the narcotics squad to find clues about his father’s death.



Netflix



But the young woman, who plays the mole for the boss of the underworld, will discover at the option of the investigations with the inspector Cha Gi-Ho (Sang-oh Kim) and his partner Jeon Pil-do (Ahn Bo Hyun), very suspicious at first, that the disappearance of his father is surrounded by many secrets that will change his existence forever.

If the plot turns out to be classic, with some inconsistencies and facilities in certain respects, the whole remains delightful thanks to well-brought and tragic twists, a sustained rhythm and characters written with subtlety and depth.

It is also through its music, with a recurring catchy theme, and its creepy and electrifying atmosphere that My Name seduces. The aesthetic, playing on contrasts, colors and neon lights, brings a spicy touch, which is reminiscent of the style of Nicolas Winding Refn.



Netflix



In addition to its breathtaking history and magnetic atmosphere, My Name can count on the impeccable performances of its cast, especially its main actress So-Hee Han, but also on the efficient and calibrated staging of its fight scenes, with a dancing camera. closer to the body and the action.

Fans of Korean dramas will find their way there as the emotional sequences and the suspended moments of silence slip between the bloody clinch and the puzzles that the heroine must solve, from a fragile teenager to an experienced murderer, in the long run. of his puzzling, touching and explosive investigation.