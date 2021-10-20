after Squid Game, this new mini-series is acclaimed by all spectators

After the immense success of Squid Game, a new series released in early October takes the lion’s share on Netflix, so much so that it is driving the counters into a panic.

From a true story

In the shadow of Squid Game, another series is discreetly, but surely, a place of choice in the hearts of Netflix subscribers. Maid, created by Molly Smith Metzler is even on the verge of overtaking one of the most viewed series on the streaming platform, The Lady’s Game and its 62 million views. The record is now held by Squid Game with more than 130 million views, according to the very particular count of the firm of Reed Hastings.

From a true story, Maid tells the story of the struggle of a young woman forced to live in a home and to do housework to survive, herself and her little girl. A mini-series with a social accent that deals with the themes of poverty, but also domestic violence. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestseller ” Maid: hard work, low pay and a mother’s will to survive “, Maid explores the dark side of American society.





Courage and tenacity

Seen 67 million times since its release on October 3, the series worn by young Margaret Qualley (High Life, Once upon a time… in Hollywood, The leftovers) has indeed panicked Netflix counters since its inception. The subject is poignant, as is its production, which deals with sensitive themes, focusing on this young single mother who is trying to get out of it. The tenacity and courage of young Alex are character traits that can be compared to those of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) in The Game of Damme.

New calculation method

This success is calculated according to a particular method: according to the number of accounts or households having watched a given title during the first 28 days after release (at least 2 minutes of viewing to be taken into account).

A method that Netflix announces it wants to change, by promising more transparency in the future, something which has hitherto been rather criticized. It is now with the number of viewing hours that the impact of productions will be calculated. This way of calculating by the number of viewing hours would give a better idea of ​​the reception of the public. Consequently, not sure that the most viewed fictions by number of subscribers are the same as those classified by viewing hours.