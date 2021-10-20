after UK, Israel detects case of Delta subvariant AY4.2

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/20/2021 10:50 a.m.

Updated on 10/20/2021 at 11:54 a.m.

A sub-variant is circulating in several European countries. It is still rare but is observed very closely by the health authorities

Israel has identified on its territory a first case of a sub-variant of the Delta, which is already circulating in several European countries, said the Ministry of Health.

“The AY4.2 variant, which has been discovered in several European countries, has been identified in Israel,” the ministry said in a statement Tuesday evening.





An 11-year-old child from Europe was a carrier of the sub-variant. He was identified at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and has been quarantined, the same source said, stressing that no other case has since been identified.

The emergence of this new variant despite the very strong contagiousness of the Delta, which tends to rule out new strains, raises fears of an even stronger transmissibility.

But for François Balloux, director of the Institute of Genetics at UCL (London), this new variant is still rare and does not seem to pose the same high risk of transmission as other strains.

The AY4.2 variant has in any case been discovered in Israel when the country is considering lifting some of its restrictions in force, in particular concerning tourism.

More than 60% of the nine million Israelis have received two doses of the vaccine and more than a third have received three.