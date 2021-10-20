against Macron, the three contending – Liberation

No enemies on the right! Gathered Tuesday morning at the headquarters of Les Républicains (LR), the candidates for the presidential nomination of the party made the promise: competitors today, they will be united tomorrow. To miss it, they say, would be to eliminate oneself in advance of the race for the Elysee. “There will be no short sentences, swore the day before Xavier Bertrand, during a public meeting in Essonne. On the other hand, I will take care of Mr. Macron. “





Since the primary will be wise, the stake would be there for each of the main candidates: to say, better than the others, in what he is opposed to the Head of State. One way to tackle this one, but also to differentiate itself without saying it from its competitors: Bertrand’s systematic opposite is not the serenade of Valérie Pécresse to repentant macronists, nor the lesson of “respect” by Dean Michel Barnier. Which of these anti-macronisms will convince the members of LR, invited to choose their candidate in early December?

Xavier Bertrand, the antagonist

In Saint-Quentin, in mid-September, his speech lasted about 18 minutes. In Saint-Denis, two weeks later, a little less than 16. Compared to many of his competitors, Xavier Bertrand speaks briefly: an asset with the news channels and, it is believed, advantageous in contrast to a Macron with proverbial prolixity . It’s about …