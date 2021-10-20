More

    against Macron, the three contending – Liberation

    News


    LR

    Article reserved for subscribers

    LR Congress, the right in battle for 2022case

    Each of the main candidates for the right-wing primary has its own way of differentiating itself from Emmanuel Macron.

    No enemies on the right! Gathered Tuesday morning at the headquarters of Les Républicains (LR), the candidates for the presidential nomination of the party made the promise: competitors today, they will be united tomorrow. To miss it, they say, would be to eliminate oneself in advance of the race for the Elysee. “There will be no short sentences, swore the day before Xavier Bertrand, during a public meeting in Essonne. On the other hand, I will take care of Mr. Macron. “


    Since the primary will be wise, the stake would be there for each of the main candidates: to say, better than the others, in what he is opposed to the Head of State. One way to tackle this one, but also to differentiate itself without saying it from its competitors: Bertrand’s systematic opposite is not the serenade of Valérie Pécresse to repentant macronists, nor the lesson of “respect” by Dean Michel Barnier. Which of these anti-macronisms will convince the members of LR, invited to choose their candidate in early December?

    Xavier Bertrand, the antagonist

    In Saint-Quentin, in mid-September, his speech lasted about 18 minutes. In Saint-Denis, two weeks later, a little less than 16. Compared to many of his competitors, Xavier Bertrand speaks briefly: an asset with the news channels and, it is believed, advantageous in contrast to a Macron with proverbial prolixity . It’s about …


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleContainment in Latvia, 41 dead in France … an update on the coronavirus
    Next article“My decision, I will take it at the end of the year”, says Christophe Urios

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC