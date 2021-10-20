Alibaba: possible reappearance of Jack Ma outside China makes Alibaba jump on the stock market

(BFM Bourse) – The title of the Chinese e-commerce giant took off nearly 7% on Wednesday in Hong Kong thanks to … the reappearance of its founder, billionaire Jack Ma, who had disappeared from the radar several months later criticism of the Chinese regulator.

Forget the fundamentals, the Alibaba title jumped today thanks to the possible reappearance of its boss Jack Ma, missing (or almost) for many months after daring to issue public criticism against the Chinese regulator. Galvanized by press information on a stay abroad of the billionaire and founder of the group, the title of the Chinese e-commerce giant soared 6.7% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the morning, and closed the session at a peak since mid-August last.

As a reminder, the Chinese authorities had notably put a stop to a gigantic IPO of Ant Group in Hong Kong and its parent company Alibaba was subsequently fined 2.3 billion euros. for abuse of a dominant position. Jack Ma has hardly been seen in public since. According to the Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post (SCMP), owned by Alibaba, Jack Ma is currently in Europe for a series of business meetings.

The billionaire would be in Spain this Wednesday after spending time with his family in Hong Kong, says the SCMP, which does not specify its sources. Information confirmed at Financial Times by two sources familiar with his travel plans. It would be his first trip abroad since his group’s setbacks last year. In the course of investigations, China sometimes prevents certain people from leaving the territory. The announcement of this stay abroad therefore suggests that Jack Ma, who left the management of his group in 2019, is not being prosecuted, which has significantly reassured the markets.





Since Alibaba’s setbacks, the Chinese authorities have been particularly intransigent against the digital giants. Several behemoths in the sector (from Tencent to Didi) have thus been pinned in recent months for practices hitherto tolerated and widespread, particularly in terms of personal data, competition and user rights.

The Chinese stock market still at half mast since January

Beijing has since extended its campaign of “rectification” to other sectors, including very lucrative private tutoring, meal delivery and entertainment – including qualifying video games as mental opium. ”

These measures largely penalized the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which closed on October 6 at its lowest level in five years. The market has since recovered and gained more than 10%, but the Hang Seng index still shows a 4% decline since January 1, in reverse of the global indices. “The tech sector was the first to suffer” Beijing’s wrath, notes analyst Jackson Wong of asset manager Amber Hill Capital. But it now seems “increasingly clear that the worst is over” for the digital giants, he also believes.

(with AFP)

