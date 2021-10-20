All the details of the incident that earned Ben Simmons his suspension!

A few hours before the start of the regular season, the NBA experienced a miniseism with the suspension of Ben Simmons. Why did Philadelphia decide to make such a move? The incident has just been reported in detail, shedding some light on the matter.

It’s official, Ben Simmons has been suspended by the Sixers. While the Australian had just made his comeback to his teammates (which surprised many), he was simply kicked out of a training session today. After Kyrie Irving at the Nets, it is therefore a new star who finds himself deprived of playing, even if the former LSU will miss for the moment only the opening match against the Pelicans.

Now, if the Brooklyn point guard’s case was clear enough, why was Simmons sidelined? In fact, it looks like the winger was very uncooperative during the training session. It was Shams Charania who unveiled the details leading up to the shocking announcement, explaining that coach Doc Rivers was fed up with his player’s refusal to work:

Ben Simmons fired for refusing to train

Sources: Doc Rivers asked Ben Simmons to join a defensive drill today. Simmons refused. Rivers asked again. Simmons said no again. Rivers then told Simmons he should go home, and Simmons dropped the ball and left. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2021

Told like that, it still seems pretty incredible. We can’t even imagine the atmosphere there, and especially not what Benny’s teammates thought about it… Joel Embiid did not like him at all, that’s for sure. The Cameroonian has indeed verbally destroyed n ° 25 after the facts, sign of the fracture between the player and the locker room. It looks more and more like a powder keg in Pennsylvania …

That being said, Philly must now decide how to proceed in the short term. Obviously, Simmons doesn’t want to be there, so holding him back seems totally unnecessary. The franchise must indeed find a way to get rid of it. However, it may become necessary to sell it off, given the timing. Clearly GM Daryl Morey is in a weak position. It remains to be seen what he will be able to pull out as a magic trick.

We seriously wonder why Ben Simmons came to “participate” in training, so far. If it was to force the hand of the Sixers to be traded anywhere, he could be successful …