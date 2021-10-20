Alyssa Milano was arrested in front of the White House where she was demonstrating

It was escorted by the police that Alyssa Milano left the demonstration for the protection of the right to vote which was held in Washington DC. The actress was protesting with other activists outside the White House on Tuesday in support of the Freedom to Vote Act.





“I was arrested for asking the Biden administration and the Senate to use their tenure to protect the right to vote. Join me and @ peoplefor in telling the Senate and the White House that the right to vote should not depend on where you live, ”wrote the former star of Charmed on his account

Twitter.

Threat

The Senate is due to vote these days on the Freedom to Vote Act, which wants to simplify voter registration and make the election a mandatory day off. In the last US presidential election, some voters – usually from disadvantaged neighborhoods where minorities most often live – had to queue for hours, missing a day’s pay. Constraints which demotivate part of the population to go to the polls.

If the Democrats are in favor of the Freedom to Vote Act, the Republicans have threatened to obstruct, as reported by NBC News.