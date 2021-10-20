Ambre Dol (Large families) wanted to file a complaint after receiving hateful messages concerning Alexandre and his two daughters

Ambre Dol, mom at the casting of Large families: life in XXL on TF1, spoke of the cyberbullying experienced by his family.
Since his family participates in Large families: life in XXL, the life of Amber Dol, a multi-cap mom, has changed: “My life is more supported between my job as an emergency nurse, but also my interventions as a volunteer firefighter, my five children and product placements on the Instagram account. It’s not my job as an influencer. At first, it was not easy to talk to yourself on my phone, but it really does put some spinach on the table. And we get noticed a lot in the street. My patients ask me for photos “. Ambre and Alexandre, her husband, who were very lucky in a motorcycle accident, were also victims of cyberstalking. The father of the family has received criticism in particular for his role as a stepfather.
“Alexandre leaves me to manage all alone because he would have the easy insult”
But how does he deal with these criticisms? “Alexandre takes care of it a lot less on social networks. He has his Instagram account like me but sometimes I also manage it for him. He doesn’t talk about it too much, he lets me manage it all alone because he would have it. ‘easy insult. He wouldn’t take his head. It would be crisp and clear “, explains Ambre Dol, who warned new families about social networks.
“I am not jealous”
Alexandre dol also receives explicit messages from other women: “There are a lot of women who declare their love for him or their boyfriend to speak vulgarly, who send him naked pictures of them. I came across pictures… I have complete confidence in him. I have his Instagram account on my phone and he has mine. That’s not a problem. Girls are hot. I’m not jealous. It’s not like we’re at a party and he’s was being plugged in. It remains virtual. He fights the flanks “.
Ambre Dol went to the police station
But on a Facebook page of Large families, it was also question of the relation of Alexandre with Jade and Maëlys, the daughters of Amber judged “too close” by Internet users. “They were talking about pedophilia and incest. I went to the gendarmerie. I was received and listened to and I was told that it was going to take a long time, that we had to find people, that it was public defamation. I understood that it would be complicated. I tell myself that they are making fun of themselves by writing this, that they have an unhappy life “, tells us Amber Dol, who talked about it a lot with his two daughters: “They were affected when I received criticism. They were annoyed. I explained that we were not in the country of Care Bears and that some people had sad lives and that they gave importance behind their screen“.