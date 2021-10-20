AMD Radeon RX 6600 review: a small graphics card for Full HD gaming

Radeon of the 6000 series requires, this sixth reference of the line inherits a GPU doped with the RDNA2 architecture. We will not go into detail on this architecture that we discussed in our full test of the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

In terms of technical characteristics, the Radeon RX 6600 uses the Navi 23 chip from the XT version. The number of calculation blocks has nevertheless been reduced to 28 CU, resulting in 1792 calculation units instead of the 2048 of the Radeon RX 6600 XT. In the process, we lose 16 units dedicated to textures, for a total of 112, but we keep the 64 rendering units. Raytracing is not neglected, but the presence of only 28 “Ray Accelerators” does not give hope for a miracle at this level. Finally, the integrated cache system (Infinity Cache) is 32 MB, as on the higher model. The chip has a surface area of ​​237 mm² and incorporates 11.1 billion transistors etched in 7 nm by TSMC, like the entire series.





The maximum frequency achievable by the GPU is 2491 MHz according to AMD, down a hundred megahertz compared to the superior model. However, the manufacturer’s technical documentation tells us that the expected frequency in games (Game GPU Clock) is significantly lower than that of the higher model, at 2044 MHz on the Radeon RX 6600, against 2359 MHz on the XT.

There are 8 GB of GDDR6 memory operating on a 128-bit bus. On the other hand, there are no chips at 2000 MHz, but chips operating at 1750 MHz, causing a fairly meager memory bandwidth of 224 GB / s. The set is given for an average consumption of 132 watts and works on a PCIe 4.0 8x interface. The lack of 16-lane PCIe 4.0 compatibility is not a problem with such a graphics card; the additional bandwidth of a 16x interface would have done nothing noticeable.