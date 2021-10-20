among the Greens, Yannick Jadot wants to avoid the Rousseau sling

STORY – Relatives of the environmental candidate assure that the former spokesperson will have an important place in his campaign.

She assumes her freedom. By claiming to be faithful to Yannick Jadot for the presidential campaign, Sandrine Rousseau does not hesitate to make his little music heard. Invited on BFMTV Monday, the finalist of the primary of the ecologists launched a new paving stone in the pond. “Over the five years, the price of gasoline must be increased. Of course I maintain it “, she said, after several reminders from Jean-Jacques Bourdin. “This is one of the things that are not pleasant in ecological transformation”, she explained, taking up one of the measures taken during her campaign for the primary.

Problem: the rise in gasoline prices is not one of the measures defended by Yannick Jadot. “This is not what we are going to do and it is not in the 2022 program of environmentalists. In addition, this proposal can be used by our opponents to reinforce the idea that environmentalists are disconnected, whereas Yannick, on the contrary, carries a social ecology ”, highlighted