an increase in cases in Normandy?

New assessment for the Regional Health Agency (ARS), as of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 307 people are hospitalized, including 18 in intensive care and critical care, according to the balance sheet figures for Covid-19 in Normandy.

Tuesday, October 19, incidence rate increased by + 27.6% compared to last week to stand at 30.33, against 23.55 at the last situation update. “Normandy seems to have entered a phase of growth for several days. With the exception of the department of Orne, all the departments show an increase in their incidence. The EURE shows the highest incidence “, details the Regional Health Agency. But the hospital situation does not seem to be affected.

The vaccination

With 5,223,128 injections performed on October 17 (2,689,608 primary injections and 2,631,268 complete vaccinations), the region has a primary injection rate for the eligible population of 85.8% and a complete vaccination rate of 84.2%. %, according to the numbers. “These two rates continue to be higher than the national averages and the pace of the past week in Normandy is the most sustained in France”, adds the ARS.





The populations eligible for a vaccination booster from September 2021 are as follows: residents of nursing homes and USLDs; people over 65; people at very high risk of severe form; people with serious risk factor pathologies, according to the classification established by the Haute Autorité de santé; severely immunocompromised people; people who have received the Covid-19 Janssen vaccine.

To make an appointment at a vaccination center: via www.sante.fr, or by telephone on 02 79 46 11 56, regional number accessible from 8 am to 6 pm, Monday to Friday, or on 0 800 009 110, national number green, from 6 to 10 p.m. 7/7.

A screening

Between October 10 and 16, 108,125 people were tested, 1,002 of whom tested positive. The positivity rate is 0.9%.

In addition, 18 clusters have been identified in Normandy, including 9 in Seine-Maritime, 3 in Calvados and 1 in Manche, 2 in Eure and 3 in Orne.

Infographic: follow the evolution of the situation in Normandy



