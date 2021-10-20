an international star and five French artists present for the final! (PHOTO)

As for each final of The Voice, a host of artists will perform on the TF1 stage this Saturday, October 23, 2021. Find out who it is!
Who will be The Voice All-Stars ? Who will enter the legend of the program? Who will be the Voice of all Voices? This Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 9:05 pm on TF1, Nikos Aliagas invites you to a spectacular show to end this anniversary season in style! But who will win: Anne Sila, Manon, Amalya, Terence James, Louis Delort or MB14? The bets under open! In the meantime, three days before the grand final, the production has just formalized the list of stars who will support the finalists.
Ed Sheeran to share a duet with a finalist
“They will all sing twice, a song solo but also in duet with prestigious guests who came to share the stage with them“we can read in a press release from the channel sent to all editorial staff. Are expected at the Lendit studio in Plaine Saint-Denis, Ed Sheeran, Clara Luciani, Nolwenn Leroy, Soprano, Amel Bent and Garou. “On the program: great moments of music and emotions, the best vocal performances, impressive duets and breathtaking performances!“promises TF1.
A recorded final … on Friday
For scheduling reasons – for the first time in ten years – this finale of The Voice will be … recorded for the most part! Indeed, in concert at the Philharmonie de Paris on Saturday and next Sunday, Mika could not delay these two long-planned events. Result: the final of The Voice All-Stars will be recorded, under live conditions, the day before, Friday October 22. After the performances of the six finalists, Nikos Aliagas will resume live on Saturday evening to announce the results to the public. “Mika will be in duplex from his box at the Philharmonie. But he will be able to interact with other coaches and with talents“, explained TF1 to our colleagues from Parisian.
