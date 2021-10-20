An Olympic Nîmes footballer indicted for resorting to underage prostitution

A professional player from Olympic Nîmes, playing in the Ligue 2 championship, was indicted on Wednesday October 20 for resorting to underage prostitution and organizing a meeting during which minors would participate or attend sexual antics, reports France Bleu Gard Lozère.

The 25-year-old footballer was released under judicial supervision on Wednesday. He is suspected of having had priced sex last Friday, October 15, with a 17-year-old girl who came with two other young adult women.

The player, whose identity has not been disclosed, had his car stolen by the three women at the end of the evening and had filed a complaint for theft. It is from this complaint that the investigators discovered the reverse side of this evening.