More

    An Olympic Nîmes footballer indicted for resorting to underage prostitution

    Sports


    The footballer, aged 25 years, was released under judicial supervision on Wednesday.

    Article written by

    Posted

    Reading time : 1 min.

    A professional player from Olympic Nîmes, playing in the Ligue 2 championship, was indicted on Wednesday October 20 for resorting to underage prostitution and organizing a meeting during which minors would participate or attend sexual antics, reports France Bleu Gard Lozère.

    The 25-year-old footballer was released under judicial supervision on Wednesday. He is suspected of having had priced sex last Friday, October 15, with a 17-year-old girl who came with two other young adult women.

    The player, whose identity has not been disclosed, had his car stolen by the three women at the end of the evening and had filed a complaint for theft. It is from this complaint that the investigators discovered the reverse side of this evening.



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleNew VW Taigo Coupe SUV: our first impressions aboard the Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008 rival
    Next articlethe social network could change its name next week

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC