Ancient dog-sized sea scorpion fossil found in China

The article, published in the journal Science Bulletin, describes a Terropterus xiushanensi, a type of scorpion from the Mixopterid family that is part of the order Eryptteridae. This extinct order is characterized by very specialized anterior appendages.

Several individuals have been identified, one complete fossil and two incomplete fossils of very large size. “These findings represent the first mixopterids from Gondwana (the southern supercontinent that began to fracture in the Jurassic, editor’s note) and the oldest known mixopterids, and thus add to our knowledge of the morphological diversity and geographical distribution of mixopterids. “, explain the authors of the study.

A formidable predator of the seabed

Eurypterids could be the size of a human hand and the larger ones that of an adult human being. The recently discovered animal, the first of the mixopterids for 80 years, was a large scorpion about a meter long whose peculiarity lay mainly in its pair of pedipalps with large thorns. Real weapons! “Its ‘thorny’ limbs were presumably used to capture prey, and analogies can be drawn with the ‘capture basket’ formed by the thorny pedipalps of burrowing spiders “, details the study.

When he lived, T. xiushanensis was a formidable predator for mollusks and fish to which he left no chance, immobilizing them with his pedipalps and poisonous telon and then devouring them. The different genera of mixopterids had different appendage structures. “Specifically, the different spine patterns and podomeric arrangement could reflect different predation strategies and / or prey size “, write the researchers.

A still fragmented knowledge

“Our knowledge of these bizarre animals is limited to only four species in two genera described 80 years ago: Mixopterus kiaeri from Norway, Mixopterus multispinosus from New York, Mixopterus simonsoni from Estonia and Lanarkopterus dolichoschelus fromScotlande “, relates the study. The researchers hope to be able to deepen their knowledge of these animals thanks to future research.

“Our first mixopterid from Gondwana – along with other eurypterids from China and some undescribed specimens – suggests a sub-collection bias in this group. […] Future work, especially in Asia, may reveal a more cosmopolitan distribution of mixopterids and possibly other eurypterid groups“, they conclude.

