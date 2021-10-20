Ancient dog-sized sea scorpion found in China

Archaeologists have discovered an exceptional fossil of a giant sea scorpion in the waters of present-day China. The specimen would have lived 435 million years ago, during the Lower Silurian, and was about a meter long. As shown in the picture, it was endowed with huge thorny legs allowing it to effectively trap its prey. It would be mixopteride (Mixopterus) the oldest ever discovered.

Researchers confirm this in a new study to be published soon in the journal Science Bulletin : the fossils are indeed those of a Terropterus xiushanensi, a type of mixopterid scorpion that is part of the order Eurypterids, arthropods related to modern arachnids and horseshoe crabs.

” Its ‘thorny’ limbs were probably used to capture prey, and analogies can be drawn with the ‘capture basket’ formed by the thorny pedipalps of burrowing spiders… among arachnids Wrote Bo Wang, co-author of the study, of the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology and the Center of Excellence for Life and Paleoenvironment of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and colleagues, in the new study.

A formidable predator

The pedipalps are the most anterior appendages of the arachnids. Usually dedicated to the transfer of sperm from male spiders to females, in certain arachnids, such as amblypyges (also called “whip spiders”), pedipalps have adapted to capture prey.

Eurypterids came in various sizes, with the smallest being the size of a human hand and the largest that of an adult human. The newly described species, T. xiushanensis, is the first find belonging to the Mixopterid family in 80 years, and also the oldest specimen, the researchers say. ” The evolving relationships of this group may be more complex than previously thought. », Write the researchers.





This impressive species lived during the Silurian period (approximately 443.8 million to 419.2 million years ago). At that time, scorpions were the supreme predators on their underwater hunting grounds, grabbing unsuspecting fish and shellfish, immobilizing them in their pedipalps before devouring them.

The diversity of appendage structures in different genera of mixopterids could be the result of different lifestyles. ” Specifically, the different spine patterns and podomeric arrangement could reflect different predation strategies and / or prey size. », Write the researchers.

With such large thorny legs and possibly a poisonous suchon to strike, grab and immobilize prey, Terropterus is likely to have played an important role in the marine ecosystem in the early Silurian, when there were no large competing vertebrates in South China.

” Our knowledge of these bizarre animals is limited to only four species in two genera described 80 years ago: Mixopterus kiaeri from Norway, Mixopterus multispinosus from New York, Mixopterus simonsoni from Estonia and Lanarkopterus dolichoschelus from Scotland. Can we read in the document.

T. xiushanensis is also the first Mixtopterid to be discovered in what would have been the supercontinent of Gondwana, which formed after Pangea’s larger supercontinent cracked in half. ” Our first mixopterid from Gondwana – along with other eurypterids from China and some undescribed specimens – suggests a sub-collection bias in this group. […] Future work, especially in Asia, could reveal a more cosmopolitan distribution of mixopterids and possibly other groups of eurypterids », Conclude the researchers.

Source: Science Bulletin