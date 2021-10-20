Andy Murray after his victory against Frances Tiafoe in Antwerp: “I don’t think I have played a match like this before”

Yet Andy Murray has played many matches in the history of tennis. His victory in the final of the London Olympic tournament in 2012 against Roger Federer or his coronation at Wimbledon in 2013, the first for a Briton since Fred Perry in 1936, are perfect examples. But Tuesday night in Antwerp, the Scotsman played a breathtaking match against Frances Tiafoe (7-6 [7-2], 6-7 (7-9]), 7-6 [10-8]) who made the current 172nd player in the world say: “I don’t think I’ve played a match like this before“.

During this meeting, Andy Murray saved two match points. But with his American opponent, he above all broke the record for the longest match in three sets during this year 2021. With 3:45 hours of play, the Murray-Tiafoe passed by a short header the final of the tournament in Barcelona, ​​Nadal -Tsitsipas (6-4, 6-7, 7-5) which was played in 3:38. “It seems to me that this is the first time in my career that I have played a winning two-set match that ends with three tie-breaks., underlined the player who has won three Grand Slam tournaments in his career. Obviously I’m tired because it was an amazing battle. ”

ATP Antwerp Endless battle: relive Murray’s breathtaking victory over Tiafoe 6 HOURS AGO



Di Pasquale: “To see him clench his fist in the second game, we are in the process of finding Murray”

“Today my body has aged, added the one who will be celebrating his 35th birthday on March 15. I have played a lot of matches on the circuit. I don’t mind playing longer matches. It was a wonderful meeting, in a very beautiful atmosphere. I thank everyone who came to support us. It’s so nice to be back and to be able to play in front of an audience. ”

This Wednesday, Andy Murray will have a well-deserved day off. Then the next day, the Scotsman will return to the Belgian court to face Diego Schwartzman and try to validate his ticket for the quarter-finals. For a new marathon match?

Di Pasquale: “When Dimitrov beats Medvedev, I don’t think he’ll win Indian Wells”

ATP Antwerp Murray defeats Tiafoe after a fight of 3:45! 16 HOURS AGO