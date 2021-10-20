Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: Their daughter Shiloh (15) surprises in a pretty dress, a great first

Angelina Jolie made the Hollywood premiere of Eternals a family matter. The new Marvel film, which will be released in our theaters on November 3, was presented at the Dolby Theater on October 18, 2021. For this great event, Angelina Jolie – dressed in a long strapless Balmain dress – was surrounded by five of her six children: Maddox (20 years old), Zahara (16 years old), Shiloh (15 years old) as well as the twins Vivienne and Knox (13 years old) All had therefore come to support their mother for this great event, but the family did not was still not complete as Pax, 17, was missing. A surprising but unexplained absence.

Two of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children stood out during this great premiere. Zahara pulling out the beautiful Elie Saab dress her mom wore to the Oscars in 2014, when everything was still going well with Brad Pitt. The two actors had trod the red carpet together, a glamorous appearance … Shiloh’s outing was also highly noticed, with the 15-year-old appearing in front of the photographers in a dress with spaghetti straps nude, associated with a pair of white ballerinas. A great first!





In the past, Shiloh cultivated an androgynous look. From the age of 3, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had let her famous parents know that she wanted to be a boy. “She love tracksuits, pants, she really wanna be a boy“, had entrusted Angelina Jolie to Vanity Fair in 2014. A few years earlier, the 46-year-old American star revealed that she had to “cut her hair because she thinks she is one of his brothers.“”She refuses to be called Shiloh, she only wants to be called John. So we have to use this first name“, had for his part revealed Brad Pitt on the set of the talk show of Oprah Winfrey in 2008.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seems today to cultivate another style …