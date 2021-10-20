Angers: French arbitration recognizes its mistake!

Zapping Foot National Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

It is a decision that is still talked about in France. On the last day of Ligue 1, Paris-Saint-Germain hosted SCO Angers at Parc des Princes. The two teams neutralized each other until the last seconds and a penalty more than generously awarded to the Parisians. A decision that brought the Angevins out of their hinges. Guest of the show Rothen Ignites on RMC, the General Technical Director of French arbitration, Pascal Garibian, confessed that Bastien Dechepy and the team around him were wrong. “Our goal is for the referees to make as many good decisions as possible. Factually, we are at -20% errors and 75% of erroneous errors have been corrected, ie as many less controversies. On PSG-Angers this is a mistake on our part. There is no ambiguity. We have nothing to hide, we share with the clubs, including on situations on which we went wrong. I had the opportunity to exchange with the SCO the next day. The video assistant, and he is the first unhappy one, was embarked in a tunnel effect. He considered that the hand was punishable. He analyzed the potential offside of Mbappé but did not return to the start. This is a mistake on our part. ” he indicated. Not sure, however, that it calms the Scoists.



