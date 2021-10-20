Angry, Prince William is said to have refused to organize the baptism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter in the United Kingdom

The daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be baptized in Windsor in the tradition. According to specialists of the royal family, Prince William would have decided against.
Tensions between Prince William and his brother Harry are far from over. For several months, the youngest son of Prince Charles has been preparing the baptism of Lilibet, his last four-month-old daughter. To the press, he made it clear his desire to organize the ceremony in Windsor, as for his son Archie, and in the presence of the Queen. If everything seemed to be organized in this direction, the announcement of the refusal to baptize the little Lilibet in the United Kingdom was a shock for everyone. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were counting on this opportunity to renew their ties with the royal family and officially present their daughter to the Queen. According to initial information, this decision would not have been taken by Queen Elisabeth II, but by Prince Harry.
Prince Harry’s veto
“Prince William is the one who said ‘no’, according to a very good source. He thought it was really not a good idea“, explained the expert of the royalty Neil Sean to our colleagues of Evening Mag. For her part, Queen Elizabeth II seemed to be ready to welcome her grandson in Windsor. Meghan really wanted her daughter, Lilibet Diana to be baptized in the place where she married her husband, Prince Harry, and where the christening of her first child, Archie, took place. But her plans abruptly came to an end. been turned upside down. Harry and Meghan were both keen to make this comeback and make sure the baptism takes place, especially in front of Her Majesty The Queen “, concluded the specialist. For her part, Kate Middleton would not have tried to change her husband’s mind.
Brothers torn apart
Prince Harry seems to have struggled to forgive his brother Harry since the Megxit affair. He would blame her “to use the royal position to grow its business”. The couple’s interview for Oprah Winfrey did nothing to ease the tensions. “He criticizes the fact that they are profiting from their links with the royal family while they keep blaming her whenever they get the chance “, added the specialist. Last July, the two brothers met to unveil a statue in honor of their mother, put “the confrontation was fierce and bitter”…