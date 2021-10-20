Ankara-Lomé agreement to strengthen their military cooperation

The Turkish President visits Togo. Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Lomé at midday, Tuesday, October 19, from Angola, the first stop on his African tour which will then take him to Nigeria. He was received by his Togolese counterpart, Faure Gnassingbé. On the menu of their discussions: economic and security topics.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is accompanied by a delegation of members of the government, senior officials and Turkish economic actors for this visit, described as ” work and friendship “. It is the first of a Turkish head of state in Togo. It was broadcast on the social networks of the Togolese presidency.

The friendship and working visit of the Turkish President to Lomé on October 19, 2021 was marked by the signing of cooperation agreements between Turkey and Togo, in the presence of the two heads of state, at the Presidency Palace



Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Faure Gnassingbé welcomed the quality of the relations which unite their two countries and referred to the latest arrangements for the opening of a Togolese diplomatic representation in Ankara. Togo will be able to inaugurate its embassy there before the end of the year, reports Peter Sassou Dogbé from Lomé. Turkey, for its part, opened an embassy in Togo six months ago, the 43rd on the African continent.





On the economic front, the two heads of state expressed the need to further strengthen and diversify trade. Economic cooperation, although it is not at the desired level, has reached, according to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a volume of 148 million dollars in 2020. And it must be strengthened in several areas.

” As part of your national development plan 2018-2022, Turkish companies are ready to grant you their contributions for investments in tourism, energy supply, and infrastructure construction. », Promised the Turkish president.

Security issues were also on the agenda of their discussions. In view of the threats in the sub-region, specifies the final press release, a strengthening cooperation in military matters was agreed, acting on logistics capabilities and strengthening of the defense industry.

Faure Gnassingbé should now respond to the invitation of his Turkish host and visit Ankara soon. No date has yet been specified for this upcoming trip. Recep Tayyp Erdogan, he met his counterparts from Burkina Faso and Liberia, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and George Weah, before leaving Lomé late.



“Turkey is keen to fill the voids left by the European powers. It applies a very dynamic strategy, a mixture of economy, diplomacy and the sale of military equipment and services. “ Marc Pierini on relations between Turkey and West Africa Magali Lagrange

