Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine takes up the challenge of putting on a swimsuit in C to you, her hilarious columnists (VIDEO)

This Tuesday, October 19, viewers witnessed a funny sequence in C to you. Challenged by Evelyne Dhéliat, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine took up her bet and revealed herself in a swimsuit on the air!
Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine always keeps her promises and has once again proven it. This Tuesday, October 19 in C to you, Matthieu Belliard devoted his column to the heat wave that has hit France for several days. As the former presenter of the morning Europe 1 explained, the mercury has now reached 28 degrees in Biarritz and 31 degrees in Hossegor. Record temperatures that Evelyne Dhéliat had predicted when she came on the show at the end of last week. “Tuesday, it’s going to be amazing! We will have between 25 and 30 degrees in the southwest by the end of October“, said the one who makes rain and shine on TF1.”So we will be in swimsuits on the set of C to you!“, reacted Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, before being launched a bet.
Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and her very special swimsuit
As Matthieu Belliard recalled, Evelyne Dhéliat had challenged the host of France 5 to go in a bikini on the set of C to you if his predictions turned out to be correct. A challenge that the journalist took up with flying colors. “Am I the type to break my promises? But I agree to take a bath because I have a special swimsuit“, she said, before removing her jacket and revealing her swimsuit with the effigy of … Pierre Lescure ! Enough to make the columnists of his show howl with laughter. “It’s a Pierre Lescure swimsuit, it resists everything, it will create a chain this swimsuit!“, she said with humor about the former director of Canal +.
Pierre Lescure in solidarity with the facilitator of C to you
Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine is not the only one to have played the game, or almost. Dressed in an elegant suit, as usual, Pierre Lescure opened his shirt to reveal that he was wearing a T-shirt with the effigy of the one he affectionately nicknames Babeth. “Thank you Pierre for showing solidarity“, reacted the person, who received today the candidate for the presidential election Fabien Roussel. “Sorry, all this in front of perhaps a future President of the Republic, it’s not serious“, she concluded under the laughter of her team.