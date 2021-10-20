Announcing your departure to your boss by text message, is it a resignation or an abandonment of your post? The 8pm answers you

PRACTICAL – Every evening, the TF1 newscast examines the questions of viewers in its section “The 20H answers you”. Now with something new, a QR code is displayed at the bottom of the screen and provides access to our enriched article. On the menu of the day, questions related to labor law.

Since the start of the health crisis, the TF1 newscast has scrutinized viewers’ questions every evening in “Le 20H vous responds”. On the menu of the day: my employee told me by SMS that he would no longer come back to work, is it a resignation or an abandonment of post? How to seize the industrial tribunal? My company is bought, do I have to sign a new employment contract or can I keep the old one? Garance Pardigon answers these questions on Gilles Bouleau’s set. My employee told me by SMS that he would no longer come back to work. Is it a resignation or an abandonment of post? Imagine that justice decided this question recently, here is the judgment of the Court of Cassation which has been a case law since November 25, 2020. In fact, the answer depends on the wording of the SMS. You will see, every word counts! If the message is explicit, for example “I don’t want to work with you anymore“is a resignation. Because the employee has clearly and unequivocally expressed his desire to terminate his employment contract … This message has the same legal value as a letter of resignation, sent by registered mail Its receipt by the employer opens the notice period, the duration of which depends on the collective agreement, Article L1237-1 of the Labor Code. If the message is more vague, like “don’t count on me anymore“, it is considered as an abandonment of post. The main consequence is the immediate suspension of the salary and the employment contract. This can also trigger a dismissal procedure for real and serious cause. It is article L1232-1 of the labor code.

All the info on

How to seize the industrial tribunal? Is it paying? It is both free and easy, because the goal is that all employees without exception have access to justice. How to proceed ? First, identify the industrial tribunal in your department, using this directory. You must contact him by registered mail with acknowledgment of receipt. Then fill out this query form. It includes both your contact details, those of your company as well as the statement of facts. You will see for yourself that it is quite technical … and that you are certainly going to need the services of an employment lawyer. And that’s what might cost you some money. Lawyers’ fees are free. They depend of course on the case to be defended, but also on the region in which you live and on your income. If you can’t afford one, there is legal aid. The advice of Amélie d’Heilly, lawyer in labor law: “First consult a lawyer free of charge at a court or town hall. And if he thinks you have good reasons to go to court, get a paying lawyer.”

Read also Do I always have the right to days of absence if my child is sick? The 8pm answers you

My business is bought out. Do I have to sign a new employment contract or can I keep the old one? It shouldn’t change anything for you! This is article L1224-1 of the labor code: “When a change occurs in the employer’s legal situation, in particular by succession, sale, merger, transformation of the fund, incorporation of the company, all employment contracts in progress on the day of the modification remain between the new employer. and company staff.” You must therefore keep your salary, your hours, your qualification, your seniority. As well as all the advantages that you may have acquired from your former boss. For example, your company car. Everything is detailed on the website of the Ministry of the Economy. Be careful, if your business has been sold in the context of compulsory liquidation, the rules are different… and generally less advantageous. The buyer can negotiate takeover conditions with the commercial court, such as a reduction in the payroll for example.

Send your questions

As there are still many questions, this section will continue to support the public throughout this period. If you have a question yourself, you can ask it on social networks with the hashtag # le20H VOUSRepond, or directly by email to a dedicated address: le20Hvousrepond@tf1.fr. New now, during this 8pm section, you will see a QR Code appear at the bottom of the screen: you can then flash it and access an enriched article directly from your mobile phone or tablet.

On the same subject

The most read articles EXCLUSIVE SURVEY – Presidential 2022: Le Pen, Zemmour and Bertrand still neck and neck LIVE – Covid-19: the threshold of 6,000 cases again crossed this Wednesday “Now he will have to calm down”: Jean-Michel Blanquer reframes Eric Zemmour Aurora storm: 9 departments in orange vigilance, gusts of up to 130 km / h expected Teachers threatened with death in Marseille: a man placed in police custody

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.