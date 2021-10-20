Antidote 11: a neural engine for correcting, speaking, and rhyming

On the occasion of his twenty-fifth birthday, spell checker Antidote buys himself a brain. Antidote 11 incorporates a “Neural motor”, the result of a collaboration with the team of Yoshua Bengio, a pioneer of deep learning teaching at the University of Montreal. This engine, which “Forms the basis of the future development of Antidote”, already brings the insertion of the missing words.

This profound evolution is hidden by a facelift which brings Antidote up to date. Square icon, generous margins, more assured typography, reduced toolbars, the interface is simpler and more flexible. With its blue sidebar, it is reminiscent of the web version, which incorporates all the new features of the native version.

Antidote 11. MacGeneration image.

The neural motor is probably the most important, but not yet the most sensitive. Computer druid agrees, she does her ” first steps “ in the field of artificial intelligence, and does not want to deny “Natural intelligence” of its infolinguists.

While the machine takes care of the detection of missing words, humans have further improved textual analysis, especially in spotting cumbersome and redundancies. Antidote allows itself to propose reformulations of the sentence, which can be applied with a click on the tooltip, a significant change in meaning.

The corrector is very refined. The sidebar is hidden by default, but can be restored. MacGeneration image.

Informatics druid wants to find a compromise between the suggestions watered with the pacifier of the machine learning and the editor’s personal preferences. It is now possible to create sets of personal settings, which combine the 215 available options, and modify the mechanics of the corrector according to the writing context.

The use of a word or an expression can trigger a rule making it possible to quickly identify difficult words, prohibited terms, or even to automatically correct systematic errors. This data, like personal dictionaries, is synchronized with the Cumulix cloud service.





Connextix, the little utility that manages Antidote’s connectors, is significantly improved. The Connectix Agent integrates with most applications, and comes close to restoring the patch’s old functionality, before macOS security measures prevented Antidote’s deep integration into applications. .

Antidote is not just a spell checker: its dictionary of definitions gains 3,000 words, including “ecoanxiety” and “vaccinodrome”, and 20,000 examples of the use of prepositions, to distinguish “continue to” from “continue to” for example. The Antidote + subscription adds a text-to-speech module pronouncing the words with the accent ” from Paris “ Where ” from Montreal “.

A tenth dictionary also includes Antidote, that of rhymes. “Apple” obviously rhymes with “sum”, but also with “palm” by allowing imperfect rhymes, and “prodigy” can rhyme with “say I” by activating the multi-word search. Poets lacking inspiration can use the criteria of frequency and length to find a word for their verse.

The dictionary of rhymes.

The English language module benefits from the same improvements as the French language, the neural engine this time taking care of replacing contractions and split infinitives. Dictionary gains 5,000 words, words can be pronounced with accent ” from London “ Where “From Toronto”, and the rhyming dictionary takes into account the peculiarities of English prosody.

The Antidote + subscription, which also includes the web version and the mobile application, is offered at € 59 per year. The family offer with five users is displayed at € 99 per year, and the English language module costs an additional € 30. Druide informatique offers a 50% discount for an upgrade from an old version, and keeps a perpetual license of the Mac / PC version at 119 €.

In France, Antidote is marketed by Mysoft, which still distributes a boxed version with a user guide of over 200 pages. Mysoft also publishes the Medical Glossary, a dictionary covering all medical disciplines, which this year exceeds 200,000 entries. The Medical Glossary is offered at € 219, or only € 40 for an update from the old version.