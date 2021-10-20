Apple: launches its cloth for the modest sum of 25 euros, social networks ignite

The apple brand held its second fall conference and showcased its new products, at still intriguing prices.

Apple held its second annual keynote on Monday, October 18 and if the American giant presented among other things its new 2021 MacBook Pro, it is an accessory posted on the company’s website after the conference that attracted attention. . Or a piece of white cloth, with Apple logo, to clean the screens of devices … Apple. Price of the piece of fabric: 19 dollars in the United States, or 25 euros.

“Made of a soft-touch, non-abrasive material, the wipe cleans any Apple screen, including nano-textured glass, effectively and safely,” argues the brand on its site.





Already out of stock

Despite the incomprehensible price tag, many users of Apple products flocked to the online Apple Store to order the rag. The French Apple Store indeed announces the next deliveries within 4 to 5 weeks. On the iOS app from the Apple Store, the first shipments are scheduled between November 18 and 25, 2021.

The accessory has obviously met with huge success in France. Faced with the enthusiasm aroused, the stock of chiffonette devoted to the French market was quickly sold. Same story in the United States. As reported by several American media, the cloth will not be delivered before the end of November.