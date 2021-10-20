Apple to prepare 27-inch mini-LED iMac with ProMotion technology for early 2022

Ross Young is an expert display panel supply chain analyst. It was he who announced last year that the iPhone 12 would not be 120 Hz, despite many leaks that said the opposite. He too who had announced that the MacBook Pro would be …

OK, tweeted too early. The 27 “MiniLED screen is going in an iMac in Q1’22, not an external monitor. May see a monitor later. Still 24Hz – 120Hz variable refresh … Sorry for the confusion! – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 20, 2021

After a misinterpretation of the data he had collected – he thought Apple was preparing a new external display at an affordable price, Ross Young has just clarified his analysis. According to him, Apple would prepare an iMac equipped with a 27-inch screen for the first quarter of 2022. The panel would be backlit by mini-LED technology, introduced in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and most recently in the new MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inches.

It is therefore very possible that this iMac is stamped Liquid Retina XDR. Ross Young also believes that this panel should be compatible with the variable refresh technology, ProMotion. As on the MacBook Pro, it should allow the display frequency to vary between 24 and 120 Hz.





The only unknown point so far seems to be the definition of the slab. The current 27-inch iMacs offer a Retina 5K panel. It is therefore difficult to see Apple doing less well. Especially since adopting a 27-inch panel would go against expectations and some rumors, which saw the panel of high-end iMacs grow too. After all, the first Apple Silicon iMacs, released last May, saw their screens go from 21.5 to 24 inches. We could therefore logically hope that the 27-inch models also gain a few inches in diagonal.

Obviously, after seeing the MacBook Pros, the question is also whether these iMacs will play the card of the thin borders and the notch to place the camera unit there. If so, we can hope that Apple will place a Face ID camera there.

It remains to be seen whether this 27-inch model will actually be the new iteration of the top-of-the-range iMac, or replace the entry-level yet updated last spring.

Finally, according to Ross Young, Apple could still prepare an external screen more affordable than its current Pro Display XDR, which displays a price to discourage individuals and some pros.

Source: MacRumors