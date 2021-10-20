are the replacement salts effective against stroke?

One in three adults has high blood pressure. According to a 2018 national survey, it therefore affects nearly 15 million people in France, making it the most common cardiovascular disease. Reducing the salt in your diet is one of the most highly recommended dietary measures to lower your blood pressure. To make life easier for people with high blood pressure, alternatives to salt flourish on supermarket shelves. These are most often substitutes based on potassium or magnesium, the effectiveness of which is sometimes debated. As reported UFC-What to Choose, a recent Chinese study has just shown that these salt substitutes are truly effective and beneficial in lowering blood pressure people most at risk of hypertension and allow reduce the risk of cardiovascular events such as stroke and heart attack. As part of the study, conducted in 600 villages in northeast China, investigators recruited more than 20,000 people with a history of hypertension or stroke.

More stroke and heart attack in those who consume salt

According to this study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, salt substitutes would be interesting for people most at risk of high blood pressure. Chinese researchers have indeed evaluated for 5 years the impact of a salt substitute composed of 75% sodium and 25% potassium on patients who had already had a stroke or whose blood pressure was unbalanced. Subjects therefore at high risk of complications from the dangers of salt. Salt substitutes would therefore be effective for this type of population. According to the study, a salt substitute that includes less sodium reduces the rates of stroke and heart attack. In practice, the volunteers in the study who continued to consume salt in the usual way were more likely to have a stroke during the five years of the study, compared to those who consumed salt substitutes. The study also found that other cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks were also more frequent in people not taking salt substitutes.





“Salt goes down and potassium goes up, which is also good for lowering blood pressure – so it’s doubly effective.” Darwin Labarthe, Professor of Preventive Medicine in the Division of Epidemiology and co-author of the study

According to Darwin Labarthe, professor of preventive medicine in the Division of Epidemiology and co-author of the study, these salt substitutes are a promising invention when most of the salt intake comes from home cooking. “Reducing salt intake lowers blood pressure, which is one of main factors of illness and death from heart attack or stroke“, assures the researcher. If it had already been shown that salt substitutes reduce blood pressure, their impact on cardiac incidents that may subsequently occur downstream has never been proven before. With the substitutes. in salt composed of 75% sodium and 25% potassium, “salt decreases and potassium increases, which is also beneficial for lowering blood pressure – so it is doubly effective, “says the co-author of the study.

Darwin Labarthe estimates that “up to a billion people in the world suffer from uncontrolled hypertension”. The results suggest that salt substitutes – especially those that replace sodium with potassium – are therefore a effective, practical and inexpensive means against cardiovascular disease in areas of the world where home cooking is prevalent. However, for more developed countries, we must also look to food manufacturers according to the researcher because hidden salts are everywhere in processed products. He recommends that manufacturers also use salt substitutes in these products.