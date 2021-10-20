Arnaud Montebourg papa: photo accomplice of his daughters Adèle, 19 years old, and Jeanne, 6 years old

Adèle Montebourg has just celebrated her 19th birthday and has spent beautiful summer days, especially in Burgundy in this field of sunflowers where she was photographed with her little sister Jeanne. The latter is almost 6 years old on the photo published and has since had to return to first grade. If the girl seems delighted to be on the shoulders of her eldest, her first months of life were not obvious. Indeed, her mother Aurélie Filippetti gave birth at only five and a half months of pregnancy and weighed just over a kilo. About his birth, Arnaud Montebourg had confided to The Express : “We had great concern. This leads to a lot of restraint. I had four months of deep procrastination. “Difficult months which now and happily seem to be a thing of the past.





Her big sister Adèle Montebourg uses her Instagram account to share nice moments with her subscribers as well as her professional news. The young woman decided to embark on the path of comedy, which she had already explored as a teenager since she followed the Cours Florent “teenagers”. Face of the artistic agency Rush, she has already shot for Bertrand Bonello in Zombie Child and last spring she finished filming the Unruly under the direction of Jean-Marc Barr and Pascal Arnold.