Arnaud Montebourg remarried: Who is his first wife Hortense de Labriffe?

Shortly before celebrating his 59 years, Arnaud Montebourg said yes, on October 2, 2021, to his lover Amina Walter, with whom he had formalized in May 2019. The politician is writing new pages in the history of his sentimental life , often in the spotlight because of her romances with journalist Audrey Pulvar, actress Elsa Zylberstein and then the former Minister of Culture Aurélie Filippetti – mother of her youngest daughter, Jeanne. But before them, there was Hortense de Labriffe, his first wife and mother of his two eldest children. Who is the one who married the former Minister of Productive Recovery in 1997?

Member of the Socialist Party since 1985, Arnaud Montebourg was not predestined to cross the road of Hortense de Labriffe in the mid-1990s, daughter of Count Antoine de Labriffe and the Countess, née Anne de Lacretelle. This descendant of Empress Sissi therefore comes from a family of great lineage and has collaborated with less than Édouard Balladur and Philippe Douste-Blazy. In Guy Benhamou’s book that Gala cited, Arnaud Montebourg, ambition at all costs, their marriage was not very well regarded and during their nuptials in the Cistercian abbey of Valmagne on May 31, 1997: “The Labriffe are only represented by a small handful of guests; Hortense’s mother, her brother and some friends. “Shortly after, the young bridegroom becomes deputy for Saône-et-Loire and begins his career in politics.





Born in 1968, Hortense de Labriffe obtained a master’s degree in political science from the University of Paris I then a professional master’s degree (DESS) in political and social communication, but has now moved away from politics. She is now Secretary General of the Association of Independent French Cinema Producers (API), an organization which aims to defend the rights of producers vis-à-vis the public authorities, television channels and access providers. Internet. The couple will have two children, Paul, born in 2000 then Adèle, in 2002. Has the political involvement of Arnaud Montebourg been right in their story? “One day, perhaps, we will talk about the ravages of politics; there, it’s too early“, confided in 2011 Hortense de Labriffe, then in full divorce proceedings and questioned by Paris Match as part of a topic on separations from politicians.

The 7th art professionally fulfills Hortense de Labriffe and she passed on her passion to her daughter Adèle. The young woman has just celebrated her 19 years and has chosen the path of actress. On her Instagram account, Hortense de Labriffe praises her child’s talents, such as her shooting of the next film by Jean Marc Barr and Pascal Arnold, The Indociles.