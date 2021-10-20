

ASML EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS IN Q3, DRIVEN BY DEMAND FOR CHIPS

by Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML posted quarterly net profit slightly above expectations on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products amid a global chip shortage.

Net income in the third quarter stood at 1.74 billion euros while analysts had expected 1.6 billion, according to data from Refinitiv. Sales amounted to 5.24 billion euros over the period.

In the third quarter of 2020, ASML recorded a net profit of 1.1 billion euros on revenues of 3.96 billion euros.





“Demand continues to be high,” CEO Petter Wennink said in a statement.

Digital transformation and chip shortages are fueling the need to increase capacity in order to meet current and future demand for logic chips and memory chips, he added.

The group said on Wednesday it expected fourth-quarter revenue of between 4.9 billion and 5.2 billion euros, with a gross margin of between 51% and 52%. He also reiterated the target of 35% sales growth for the whole year.

At a meeting with investors in September, ASML said it benefited from “megatrends” in the electronics industry and raised its long-term forecast, estimating that annual revenue would reach $ 24 billion to $ 30 billion. euros in 2025, with a gross margin of up to 55%.

The company, which supplies all of the major chipmakers such as TSMC, Samsung and Intel, is ramping up capacity, as are semiconductor manufacturers, to address the global chip shortage affecting especially the automotive industry.

(Toby Sterling report, French version Federica Mileo, edited by Blandine Hénault)