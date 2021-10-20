Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Discovery Tour Viking Age: rewards and instructions, our guide

Today, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is also welcoming its “Discovery Tour”, a game mode added free of charge for all players in the open world of Ubisoft. On this occasion, we offer you a quick overview of what this experience offers as well as the content that you can unlock.

In the universe of Assassin’s Creed, The “Discovery Tour” is one of the most interesting features of the “new trilogy” started with Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2017. It is therefore natural that she is making her comeback in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, almost a year after the release of what remains to this day the last episode of Ubisoft’s famous franchise. However, this year, the publisher has put the small dishes in the big ones, by offering much more substantial content than usual in this “educational” game mode who no longer want to be content with being a simple educational “walking simulator”: now, Discovery Tour is a story-driven game mode, with unlockable rewards, and we invite you to take stock of the rather complete content it offers.

Summary How do I access the “Discovery Tour” of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

What is the content of AC Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age? Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age Quest List

What are the unlockable rewards in AC Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age? Knowledge and backstage Rewards usable in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (main game)



Access to the Discovery Tour of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is completely free as long as you have a version of the game: this mode is added at no additional cost to the title screen of the game after an update, and you can play it straight away, without even having necessarily started playing the game!

A new game mode is available for free upon launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

What is the content of AC Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age?

Unlike previous Discovery Tours in the series, this time you will play a defined avatar, alternating between four characters, in the form of two duets each representing one of the two great regions crossed in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Norway and England. It’s a all new scripted content in the form of playable quests which is then offered to you, with several narrative arcs, but also a whole bunch of rewards to unlock, which we detail below.





Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age Quest List

You will be able to complete 8 quests in total in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age, playing as four different characters: Thorsteinn and his wife Gunnhilda in Norway, brother Ealric and King Ælfred in England. You can play these quests in any order you like, although it will be recommended to complete them in their chronological order in order to follow the storyline of this Discovery Tour, and the fate of the four characters he stages:

Oaths and honor (Norway – Thorsteinn) By faith and fire (England – Ealric) Maritime vocation (Norway – Thorsteinn and Gunnhilda) To the west (Norway – Thorsteinn and Gunnhilda) A barter token of peace (England – Ælfred and Ealric) Ælfred’s legacy (England – Ælfred and Ealric) New life, new lands (Norway – Thorsteinn and Gunnhilda) Where the destinies align (Asgard – Thorsteinn)

What are the unlockable rewards in AC Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age?

Knowledge and backstage

The Discovery Tour having an “educational” objective, you will unlock the vast majority of elements relating to History (the one with a capital H, and not the one in the game!) in the “Codex” tab of this game mode: 25 items in the “Behind the scenes” category (divided into four categories: “Research”, “Scandinavia”, “England” and “Immersion”), as well as a total of 153 “knowledge” broken down into the categories below:

War & Politics (32)

Daily life (32)

Religion & Magic (32)

Myths & Legends (32)

Science (14)

Law & justice (8)

Art & culture (8)

Business & Economy (12)

Rewards usable in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (main game)

Another major novelty of this Discovery Tour is the possibility of unlock rewards, usable in the base game. There are 7 of them, and here is where and how to unlock them:

Ealdorman set: complete the quest n ° 1 “Oaths and Honor”.

complete the quest n ° 1 “Oaths and Honor”. Bedale-Gillin’s Sword (Mythic Shortsword): Complete all quests.

(Mythic Shortsword): Complete all quests. Set of tattoos from the early Middle Ages: complete the quest n ° 5 “A barter token of peace”.

complete the quest n ° 5 “A barter token of peace”. Völundr (beautiful raven): complete quest n ° 2 “By faith and fire”.

(beautiful raven): complete quest n ° 2 “By faith and fire”. High Middle Ages horse (beautiful mount): complete the quest n ° 4 “To the West”.

(beautiful mount): complete the quest n ° 4 “To the West”. Discovery Colony Pack: complete quest n ° 7 “New life, new lands”.

complete quest n ° 7 “New life, new lands”. Slidrugtanni’s Ship Pack: complete the quest n ° 3 “Maritime vocation”.

Rewards for the main game are unlockable in Discovery Tour.

Walkthroughs and guides of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Back to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Solution Summary