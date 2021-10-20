At -32%, Lenovo’s ultrabook (Ryzen 7) is excellent value for money

With neat finishes, a versatile technical sheet and a 15.6-inch screen, this Lenovo 15ALC6 is an interesting laptop that is becoming even more so at the moment by being offered at 769.99 euros instead of 1,129.99 euros .

With its Ideapad range, Lenovo offers good laptops cut for versatile use, thanks to a generous technical sheet. This is the case of the IdeaPad 3 15ALC6, which is very efficient by integrating an AMD Ryzen 7 chip, and which is currently displayed at a better price thanks to a 32% discount on its usual price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 offers

A 15.6-inch Full HD screen

Good performance thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7 5700U chip

As well as a 512 GB NVMe SSD and 16 GB of live memory

Usually offered at 1,129.99 euros, the IdeaPad 3 15ALC6 laptop PC becomes more affordable thanks to this discount of 360 euros, and is now displayed at 769.99 euros at Darty as well as on the Fnac website.

A range with a modern and refined look

The Lenovo IdeaPad is an ultraportable that offers a successful design in all sobriety and elegance. If its format is quite imposing due to its panel with a diagonal of 15.6 inches and a thickness of 23.6 cm, it remains quite light with a weight of only 1.65 kg – enough to make it more easily transportable. Moreover, its IPS panel displays a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, providing good display density, sharp images and unprecedented visual comfort.

Also thought as a professional tool, know that the Chinese manufacturer wanted to design a screen tilting 180 degrees. Thus, it is possible to lay the laptop completely flat, so that several people can consult the screen around a table, during a meeting for example. This 180-degree opening has the advantage of offering several display possibilities and new ways of using your computer, both on a desk and on a sofa.





A powerful laptop thanks to AMD’s know-how

Lenovo boosts the performance of its laptop by offering an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U chip, with 16 GB of RAM. This configuration is particularly balanced and efficient to support extensive multitasking in office automation, or to run all your applications smoothly without slowing down. Thanks to its eight-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz (turbo boost at 4.3 GHz), this computer will be able to handle tasks that require resources, such as photo editing. And with the integration of an AMD Radeon graphics card, it will be able to run some greedy 3D games, but will be limited to play maximum graphics conditions. As for storage, on this model you can count on a 512 GB SSD, which will bring a welcome dose of responsiveness to the system, but also reduce loading time and boot time.

Finally, the Chinese brand has still thought about the endurance of its laptop and offers an autonomy of nearly 8 hours in classic use. You will be able to use it a good day away from an outlet, but be aware that this computer does not have fast charging to easily recover the battery. Regarding its operating system, the IdeaPad 3 runs on Windows 10, but if you want to install the latest Windows update, we invite you to read this article to proceed with the installation and check the compatibility.

