At 70, a woman miraculously gives birth to her first child

If women are sometimes told to hurry to have children because of their biological clock, in India some may well have discovered the secret of eternal fertility. As proof, an Indian woman aged 70 years gave birth to her first child.

Jivunben Rabari and her husband Maldhari (74) conceived their son through in vitro fertilization. The happy mother, from a village called Mora, Gujurat, did not have ID to prove her age when taken into care but said she was 70 years old. Surprised, the doctors recognized that it was “one of the rarest cases they have seen“.





However, Jivunben Rabari did not break the world record for the oldest woman to have given birth to a child. This is (again) an Indian woman, Erramatti Mangayamma, who gave birth to twins in September 2019 at the age of 74. Married since 1962 to her husband Raja Rao, the family had always despaired of not having children until the day their prayers were answered after fifty-seven years of waiting and hopes. To conceive this baby, the mom had also conceived by vitro fertilization (IVF).

At the time, the Hindustan Times reported that another woman’s egg was used and fertilized with her husband’s sperm to conceive the baby because Mangayamma had been in menopause for 25 years. Dr Umashankar had confided that his condition had been “constantly watched“during her pregnancy, especially by cardiologists, gynecologists and a nutritionist. After a cesarean birth, the dad said:”Thanks to the grace of God and the doctors, I am the happy father of two little girls. (…) We are the happiest couple in the world today.“