at least 116 dead in floods and landslides

Several dozen people are also missing, as floods and landslides were triggered by days of heavy rains.

At least 116 people have died in India and Nepal, swept away by floods and landslides triggered by days of heavy rains, and dozens more are missing, authorities said Wednesday (October 20). In Uttarakhand, northern India, 46 people have died in recent days and 11 are missing. In the coastal state of Kerala (south), the head of local government, Pinarayi Vijayan, deplored 39 dead.

At least 30 of them were killed early Tuesday in seven separate incidents in the worst-affected Nainital district after a series of landslides and infrastructure collapses caused by a massive downpour. Five members of the same family were notably buried in their house, said a local official, Pradeep Jain.





In Nepal, Humkala Pandey, head of government disaster management, said: “In the past three days, flooding and landslides caused by heavy post-monsoon rains have killed 31 people across the country. Forty-three people are missing.” “It is still raining in many places, she added. We are still compiling the data in the field. The death toll could rise further. “