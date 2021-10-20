Audiences: “Death is in the meadow” on F3 leader in front of “Koh-Lanta”, Canal + at the top thanks to PSG

Yesterday evening, France 3 rose to the top of the hearings with “Death is in the meadow”, a new TV movie carried by Fred Testot, Thierry Frémont and Myriam Bourguignon. The latter brought together 4.14 million viewers, i.e. an audience share of 19.2% according to Médiamétrie, for a market share of 6.4% for Women responsible for purchases under the age of fifty (FRDA-50 ).

Last week, a rerun episode of “Alex Hugo” was followed by 4.21 million followers (20.1% 4+ / 4.8% FRDA-50).

Read also Hearings Audiences access 8pm: Hanouna narrows the gap with “Quotidien”, “Scènes de …

Hearings Audiences access 19h: New record for Nagui ahead of “DNA” under 3 million, …

Hearings

Audiences access 8pm: “Daily” and “TPMP” on the rise, Lapix in shape, Moulins à …



TF1 follows with a new number of “Koh-Lanta: La Légende”. The expected episode of reunification, orchestrated by Denis Brogniart and Adventure Line Productions, was watched by 3.84 million French people. Among children aged 4 and over and women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50), market shares stand at 19.7% and 35.7% respectively. TF1 is thus still very broad leader on the main commercial target.

Last Tuesday, the adventure game of the front page had been able to count on 3.92 million people (20.0% 4+ / 35.8% FRDA-50).

M6 is behind with a replay cinema offer: “Red”. This 2010 American action film directed by Robert Schwentke and directed by Bruce Willis thrilled 2.05 million moviegoers, or 9.9% of the public and 12.6% of the FRDA-50.

Last week, “We will finish together”, a French feature film directed by Guillaume Canet with Marion Cotillard and François Cluzet, touched 1.95 million viewers (10.5% 4+ / 17.8% FRDA-50).

Canal + at the top with PSG in the Champions League

France 2 is at the foot of the podium with a new unpublished number of “Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body”, presented by Michel Cymes and Adriana Karembeu. Produced by Elephant *, the show attracted 1.91 million fans, for a 4+ audience share of 9.2% (6.9% on FRDA-50).

The previous issue of “Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body”, broadcast on Tuesday, September 28, was followed by 1.38 million French people and 6.6% of the public (7.7% on the FRDA-50).

On the side of other channels, Canal + follows with the Champions League poster opposing PSG to Leipzig. This match mobilized 1.72 million supporters, or 8.1% of the public and 6.2% of the FRDA-50.

On September 28, the Champions League match between PSG and Manchester City was attended by 2.19 million supporters, or 9.9% of the public and 9.0% of the FRDA-50.

Behind, we find C8 and “The man who killed Liberty Valance”, a Western of John Ford of 1962 with John Wayne which made travel 615.000 cinephiles, or 3.3% of the public (0.4% FRDA-50).

Last week, the western “Hang them high and short” with Clint Eastwood thrilled on C8 1.16 million fans of the legendary American actor (6.2% of 4+ / 1.6% of FRDA-50) .

* Company owned by Webedia, publisher of puremedias.com