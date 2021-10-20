Bank rates: costs on the rise in overseas territories

The banking tariff services offered in France remained stable in 2021, after a moderate increase in 2020, the Observatory of banking tariffs reported on Monday. With the exception of the overseas territories, where account maintenance fees increased by 12.3%.

“On an unchanged panel representing 98.8% of market share, prices hardly changed between December 31, 2020 and January 5, 2021“, the date on which the establishments had published their last price lists for the rest of the year, noted the observatory.

“On the other hand, over the last three years, between December 31, 2018 and January 5, 2021, there have been slight decreases for eleven tariff lines out of sixteen.“nationally,” the statement said.

Overall, we have to go back to 2019 with a drop in almost all prices to find a significant change.

This drop followed the yellow vests crisis and the banks’ commitment to moderate their prices.





Overseas, costs have increased

The observatory notes, however, that overseas territories are worse off than in mainland France with eight weighted average tariffs out of 17 increasing.

in overseas territories using the euro. Account maintenance fees have thus increased by 12.3%, or 2.43 euros and the international payment card with immediate debit from 1.9%, or 81 cents.

In the territories using the Pacific franc (New Caledonia, French Polynesia and Wallis-and-Futuna), six tariffs out of 14 increased, including three by more than 2%.

“After two years of stability, it is not surprising that the surveys (…) show less favorable developments“, noted the Observatory of tariffs.