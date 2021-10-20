Barça wins its first victory

It’s over, Barça finally wins!
FC Barcelona won 1-0 against Dynamo Kiev, thanks to a goal from Gerard Pique in the first period. The Catalan club sign their first victory in this group stage of the Champions League, after their two defeats against Bayern Munich and SL Benfica. The content was not sufficient, but it was enough not to jeopardize the chances of qualification.
In the other shifted encounter, Red Bull Salzburg won 3-1 against VfL Wolfsburg.
Barça enter additional time
Victory is approaching for Barcelona, but Dynamo Kiev suddenly puts more energy into their pressing.
Beware of the bad surprise for Barça
Due to a foul by Pique on Garmash, Dynamo Kiev obtained a free kick to 30 meters on the right side. Shaparenko takes care of putting the ball in the box, but the attempt is easily cleared by the Catalan defense. But the cruel scenario of a Ukrainian goal on a single occasion was there …
Barca’s second half is disappointing
There is less control in this second half for Barca, even if Dynamo Kiev do not do much with the ball. This decline in domination is perhaps explained by the passage to four defenders at half-time. Jordi Alba’s match is a good illustration of the dynamics of the match: as a left piston, the Spanish international spent his time creating opportunities with his centers. But since Fati is in front of him, and he has to focus a little more on defense, his climbs are more subdued.
Goal for Salzburg, who escapes! 3-1 against Wolfsburg
And it’s another corner that allows Salzburg to score! Bernardo resumed at the penalty spot and put back on Okafor, forgotten by the defense and who can calmly beat Casteels. It is therefore a double for the Swiss. 3-1!
Agüero enters for Barça
Kun Agüero replaces Memphis Depay for the last quarter of an hour.
The resumption of Coutinho!
Barça pushes, manages to penetrate the last few meters, but still struggles in the finish, like this volley of Philippe Coutinho, party above the cage.
GOAL FOR SALZBURG! Wolfsburg is down 2-1!
GOAL OF NOAH OKAFOR!
It is again on a corner that the Austrian club was dangerous. Kristensen tries a shot, but it’s blocked. Except that the defense is unable to free itself. The ball drags and ends up being kicked by Okafor, who was trailing at the far post.
Wolfsburg scares himself (1-1)
Here are two opportunities in quick succession for Salzburg, first with a daring shot from Adeyemi who almost ended up under Casteels’ crossbar, then with a strong recovery from Sucic which forced Roussillon to make a rescue just in front of the goal line. !
Fati regales but misses the frame!
Oh the great opportunity for Barça! Bushchan, the Dynamo goalkeeper, misses himself completely and leaves the possibility to Fati to recover the ball within six meters! With his back to the goal, the Spanish winger tries to get into a striking position with some juggling, before trying his luck blindly. But the balloon leaves nearby. The goal would have been superb.
Barça is not efficient
Frenkie de Jong finds himself in the area, slightly off-center on the right, but above all in an excellent position to deliver a good ball towards the axis. But his pass to Depay is not sufficiently adjusted. It’s a corner, but it’s also a new opportunity wasted by Barça.
Here we go again
Barça leads 1-0 against Kiev, Salzburg and Wolfsburg are 1-1.
Fati and Coutinho enter for Barça
Mingueza and Luuk de Jong gave up their place for the second half.
Pique, Barça’s oldest scorer in C1
At 34 years and 260 days, Gerard Pique becomes the oldest goalscorer in Barça’s history in the Champions League. Before, this record was held by Sylvinho with a goal scored in December 2008 against Shakhtar Donetsk (34 years, 241 days).
Half-time in Barcelona and Salzburg
It’s the break on the two lawns. Barça logically leads 1-0 against Dynamo Kiev, thanks to Gerard Pique. In the other game, RB Salzburg and VfL Wolfsburg are tied at 1-1.
Salzburg-Wolfsburg: Austrians close to 2-1
What an opportunity for Salzburg! Sucic inherits the ball when entering the German area. In an ideal position, the attacking midfielder releases a quick and grazing shot. Casteels barely has time to relax his left leg to keep the ball out. The 2-1 was really close.
Luuk de Jong can’t find the frame
Another great missed opportunity for Luuk de Jong, heading from a corner. The balloon went overhead.
Salzburg-Wolfsburg: Nmecha very close to the double!
After an overflow for Wolfsburg on the right wing, the ball dies right in the middle of the box. Nmecha, who was lurking there, rushes to try a shot against a rather open cage. But his shot is diverted for a corner at the very last moment. There is no doubt that the ball went to the back of the net. Still 1-1 in Salzburg.
Goal ! Pique delivers Barça!
Barça opens the scoring! While Dest had just missed a face to face, the next action, coming out of a corner, allows Alba (again) to cross. Pique throws himself into the box and scores with his foot. 1-0 for Barça.
Barça do not have the key
The long phases of possession follow one another for Barça and become less and less dangerous, facing a team from Kiev which solidifies its block. Then the crowd ignites … for Fati who leaves for the warm-up.
On the side of Salzburg, it is balanced (1-1)
Salzburg and Wolfsburg neutralize each other for the moment, with many duels in the middle. Offensive actions are less straightforward.
A look at the stats:
► Shots: 3-3 (on target 1-1)
► Possession: 50% -50%
Barça pushes
New cross from the left, towards Dest. But he fails to really gain the upper hand on his opponent, which prevents him from achieving a well-framed header. Whatever, the referee signals an offside. This new action confirms, however, that Barça outclasses Dynamo in the control of the match.
Camp Nou rings hollow …
… and for good reason: the stands are far from full. However, the enclosure is no longer subject to the anti-coronavirus reception capacity gauges.
Another great opportunity for Barça
And it’s still Luuk De Jong, who tries his luck with a curling shot after a high recovery and a serve from Mephis Depay. Fortunately for Dynamo Kiev, the goalkeeper intervenes with the opposite hand.
Luuk De Jong close to opening the scoring
Depay kicks a free kick every 30 yards on the right wing. The ball is well brushed towards the penalty spot. De Jong, a notorious aerial threat, appears and places his head. But the ball is not on target.
Wolfsburg equalizes in Salzburg! (1-1)
Nmecha cuts as it should a corner perfectly tapped by Arnold. For his first tenure in C1, the young German striker equalizes for the German club! 1-1.
Barça’s defense on alert
Kiev’s first foray into the opposing last third of the field shakes Barça, including a two against two. But the attack fails, with a shot from Tsygankov blocked by Pique. Behind, Mingueza put back (in disaster) on Ter Stegen, who can breathe.
Salzburg-Wolfsburg: three goals in C1 for Adeyemi
19-year-old German international Karim Adeyemi scored his third Champions League goal of the season there. This is the fourth of his career in competition.
Salzburg opens the scoring against Wolfsburg!
Well launched by Selwald, Adeyemi goes deep, takes Mbabu speed and deceives Casteels with a flat foot, from the 3rd minute! Already 1-0 for the Austrian club.
And already a great opportunity for Barça
Barça is dangerous from the second minute. On the left wing, Alba crosses hard in front of the Ukrainian goal. Dest picks up his head, but it goes over the top.
It’s gone on both sites!
Note that Clément Turpin is leading the Barça-Kiev meeting.
FC Barcelona – Dynamo Kiev: the official line-ups
On the Barcelona side, Ronald Koeman has decided to do without the prodigy Ansu Fati who will start on the bench, while to replace injured Ronald Araujo, the Dutch technician has established Clément Lenglet who will form the central hinge with Gerard Pique. For Dynamo Kiev, Ukrainian international Mykola Shaparenko is in the game.
FC Barcelona : Ter Stegen – Alba, Lenglet, Pique, Mingueza – de Jong, Busquets, Gavi – Depay, de Jong, Dest
Dynamo Kiev : Bushchan – Mykolenko, Syrota, Zabarnyi, Kedziora – Shaparenko, Sydorchuk – De Pena, Buyalskiy, Tsygankov, Supryaha
Red Bull Salzburg – Wolfsburg: the official line-ups
This Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., RB Salzburg and Wolfsburg will face each other for the Champions League group matches. Respectively leader and third in group G, only two points separate the two formations. On the Austrian side, the nugget Karim Adeyemi is present, while for the Germans, the former Toulousain Lukebakio will be there.
RB Salzburg : Köhn – Ulmer, Wöber, Onguene, Kristensen – Seiwald, Camara, Aaronson, Sucic – Adeyemi, Okafor
Wolfsburg : Casteels – Mbabu, Lacroix, Brooks, Roussillon – Vranckx, Arnold – Steffen, Lukebakio, Baku, Nmecha
Koeman: “We are playing our future in the Champions League”
In a pre-match press conference, Ronald Koeman, Barça coach, was very clear: “We are playing big, we are playing our future in the Champions League. After losing two matches, we have to win, there is no other solution. We have to win to keep qualifying chances “.
In the event of a setback at Camp Nou, Barca’s chances of reaching the round of 16 would be very reduced: only Newcastle in 2002 and Atalanta Bergamo in 2019 managed to make it through the group stage after losing their first three matches.
Update on Barça’s standings
Group E:
· 1. Bayern Munich – 6 points (+8)
· 2. Benfica – 4 pts (+3)
· 3. Dynamo Kiev – 1 pt (-5)
4. Barcelona – 0 pt (-6)
Kick-off at 6:45 p.m.
Hello everyone, welcome to this live RMC Sport to follow live the two staggered matches at the end of the 3rd day of the Champions League group stage. On the program from 6.45 p.m.: Barça-Kiev and Salzburg-Wolfsburg.
Beaten in their first two games, FC Barcelona must win in order not to risk jeopardizing their chances of qualifying (the other group E match between Bayern Munich and Benfica at 9 p.m.).
As for Salzburg, a success against Wolfsburg would allow them to consolidate their position as leader of Group G (that of Losc and Sevilla, who face each other at 9 p.m., live on RMC Sport 1).
