Barça wins its first victory

It’s over, Barça finally wins!

FC Barcelona won 1-0 against Dynamo Kiev, thanks to a goal from Gerard Pique in the first period. The Catalan club sign their first victory in this group stage of the Champions League, after their two defeats against Bayern Munich and SL Benfica. The content was not sufficient, but it was enough not to jeopardize the chances of qualification.

In the other shifted encounter, Red Bull Salzburg won 3-1 against VfL Wolfsburg.