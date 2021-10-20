Barely released, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic are already on sale at Cdiscount

The all new Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic will benefit from a 30 euros reduction until October 21 at Cdiscount. A nice reduction on watches that were released just a few weeks ago.

Revealed during the last Galaxy Unpacked alongside the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3, the new entries in the Galaxy Watch Series range shone thanks to their brand new interface integrating Wear OS. A far from trivial change, which allows Samsung to better connect its watches to its ecosystem, while taking full advantage of Wear OS and its many applications.

Released in September, these two watches, which share an almost similar technical sheet, are already on sale at Cdiscount. The online merchant has been offering a promotional code for the next two days to lower the price of the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

Thanks to the code LIVEWATCH4, you will be able to obtain a reduction of 30 euros on the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic. You can thus acquire the Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth 40 mm at 239 euros, or opt for a Galaxy Watch4 4G 42 mm at 389 euros.

Galaxy Watch4 & Galaxy Watch4 Classic: more versatility with One UI Watch

The Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are two connected watches which are based on a similar technical sheet, and which differ only in their design. On the one hand, the Galaxy Watch4 adopts a resolutely modern and minimalist look, abandoning the mechanical bezel in the process for fully tactile controls. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, as its name suggests, broadly resumes the design of the old models for a more premium placement.

A complete and versatile ecosystem thanks to Wear OS

With the two watches in the Watch4 Series range, Samsung is abandoning Tizen, its in-house OS, in favor of Google’s Wear OS. Thanks to a partnership, the Korean manufacturer was still able to put his personal touch in order to offer an interface that benefits from the best of both worlds.





With Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch Series now have access to a whole catalog of applications able to take full advantage of their capabilities. Running applications can thus use GPS natively, while Spotify can, for example, read playlists previously downloaded in the watch’s memory.

This redesign of the software part also makes it possible to integrate the Galaxy Watch Series even further into the Samsung ecosystem. Interactions between your Samsung smartphone and your Galaxy Watch4, or between your Galaxy Watch4 Classic and your Galaxy Buds are thus simplified, and much more intuitive.

An even more advanced health component

With the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Samsung offers connected watches with much more comprehensive health features than in the past. These two new models thus embed an ECG (electrocardiogram) sensor, a blood pressure sensor, as well as a three-in-one sensor allowing to obtain a lot of information (BMI, changes in blood volume, muscle mass, etc.).

All the information collected by these sensors makes it possible to draw up in real time a complete inventory of the wearer of the watch, in order not only to monitor his health, but also to help him in his sports practice. This last aspect is also widely covered thanks to precise tracking of various sports activities, and training programs adapted to precise objectives (weight loss, bodybuilding, etc.).

But the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic don’t stop there. These new entries offer sleep monitoring by combining blood oxygenation measurements and snoring detection.

How to take advantage of Cdiscount offers on the Galaxy Watch4 Series

In order to take advantage of a reduction on the latest models of connected watches released by Samsung, nothing very complicated. From October 19 and until October 21, all you have to do is go to Cdiscount and apply the promotional code LIVEWATCH4 when validating your basket containing a Galaxy Watch4 or a Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

You will then immediately obtain a discount of 30 euros on the price of your watch, which will allow you, for example, to acquire a black Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth at 239 euros, or a Galaxy Watch4 Classic 4G 42 mm at 389 euros.