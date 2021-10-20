Batwoman: sexual harassment, injuries, accidents … Ruby Rose reveals the real reasons for her departure from the series

After more than a year of silence, Ruby Rose, who camped for one season the masked superheroine in “Batwoman” returned without language on the reasons which pushed him to leave the series of the CW.

CW

After only one season spent in the skin of Batwoman, Ruby Rose had announced to everyone’s surprise her departure from the CW series. The news broke just two days after the end of the season, in May 2020.

If the actress had chosen at the time not to explain the reasons for this surprising decision, sources close to the production had claimed that Ruby Rose had failed to cash in the long hours of filming or acclimatize to life in Vancouver.

Rumors also said that the actress had a bad relationship with the production. But more than a year after this hasty departure, Ruby Rose decided to speak out about her working conditions on the series via Instagram stories, and thus give her version of the truth.

Inappropriate behavior on the set

“Enough is enough“, wrote Ruby Rose on her Instagram, calling in passing the showrunner of the series Caroline Dries, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions.”I’m gonna tell the whole world what really happened on this set”She continues.

The first person targeted is Peter Roth, former president of Warner Bros. Television, whom she accuses of inappropriate behavior towards many young women. According to him, he would have forced them to use a steamer on his pants, near his crotch, while he was still wearing the said pants.

He would also have hired a private detective to investigate the actress, a detective he would then have fired when the report returned did not suit the speech he wanted to create. “Anyway, concerning you, there is already an army waiting for you”.

Dramatic accidents …

The actress then returned to the accident, very widely documented, which occurred during the filming of a stunt in season 1. Severely injured in the neck and ribs, she had to be hospitalized. Only ten days after this event, Peter Roth would have put pressure on her to resume filming as quickly as possible.

“TO all the people who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after that… 10 DAYS !!! (or the whole tech crew and cast would have been fired and I would have disappointed everyone because Peter Roth told me he didn’t want to recaster my character and that I was losing millions at the studio (injuring myself on her set) So I would have been the one who would have caused many people to lose their jobs.. ”





This injury also prevented Ruby Rose from attending San Diego Comic Con in 2019. The production then allegedly insisted that the actress make the announcement on social media herself, while asking her to “cover his scar, we don’t want to see this scar on video”.

Ruby Rose also spoke about the shooting conditions of the series, saying that many people were injured during this first season.

“A member of the team suffered a third degree burn all over his body, and we received no psychological follow-up after seeing the skin on his face peel off. I was the only one to send her flowers and cards. We were then asked to do a sex scene without a single minute to think about what had happened.”

The actress also reportedly suffered a facial injury that could have left her blind. Another member of the team is said to have become quadriplegic following an accident on the set. The production would not have liked to cover his medical expenses, believing that the person in question was at fault for having been “on his phone“at the time of the accident.

A filming in the midst of a pandemic

The filming of this season 1 of Batwoman in the midst of a pandemic also affected Ruby Rose a lot. While series like The Flash, Supergirl or Riverdale had paused their filming to protect the teams, the shots of Batwoman would have continued until the announcement of confinement in Canada.

“[Caroline Dries] has no heart”She explained. “She wanted us to end the season in the midst of a pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea … I told her everyone was too distracted they were constantly looking at their phones for the latest update on the Covid, or to update their family. […] I felt something bad was going to happen. ”

A problematic co-star

The production is not the only one affected by Ruby Rose’s statements. Dougray Scott, who plays Kate Kane’s father, is also said to have behaved problematically on the set of Batwoman.

“Dougray hurt a stuntman, and was screaming like a little plague at women, it was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He insulted women.“She would then have tried to establish”a no-shouting policy”But the production would have once again refused to respond to his request.

Ruby Rose also took advantage of her lengthy post to insist that she hasn’t quit Batwoman. “I followed the rules, and if I wanted to stay, I should have surrendered my rights”.

You can find all of his stories below:

For now, the CW, a channel that broadcasts Batwoman across the Atlantic, has not yet responded to these allegations that undermine the network’s family image.