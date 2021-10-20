Bayern knocks out Benfica / C1 / Gr. E / Benfica-Bayern Munich (0-4) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Sané (69e, 85e), Everton (80e, CSC) & Lewandowski (83e)

This Bayern is definitely too strong.

Long battered by a strong Benfica team, Bayern finally got the better of the Luz stadium, thanks to the last ten minutes of madness (0-4). In this rhythmic meeting, the Bavarians had possession and for a long time stumbled on an impassable Vlachodimos. When the Benfica goalkeeper was beaten, the VAR stepped in to cancel two pawns from Lewandowski and Müller, a few minutes after a post from Pavard.



The Portuguese lock finally ended up jumping in the last twenty minutes, on a rifle shot from Leroy Sané on a free kick (0-1, 69e). Far from being ridiculous, the Lisbonites proceeded against thanks to the arrows Rafa Silva and Darwin Núñez, but the attackers encountered a Neuer as impressive as ever. Despite a big performance, the Portuguese completely cracked at the very end of the match, conceding three pawns in five minutes. Everton first pushed the ball into their own goal (0-2, 80e), before Lewandowski (0-3, 83e) and Sané (0-4, 85e) do not punish Benfica a little more.

The Lewandowski-Benzema duel continues, and we rub our hands.





SL Benfica (3-4-3): Vlachodimos – Verissimo, Otamendi, Vertonghen – A. Almeida (Gonçalves, 40e), João Mário (Taarabt, 80e), Weigl, Grimaldo – R. Silva (Pizzi, 80e), Yaremchuk (Everton, 76e), Núñez (Ramos, 80e). Coach: Jorge Jesus.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer – Pavard (Gnabry, 66e), Upamecano, Süle, L. Hernández (Richards, 86e) – Kimmich, Sabitzer (Tolisso, 86e) – Coman (Musiala, 86e), Müller (Stanišić, 76e), Sané – Lewandowski. Coach: Julian Nagelsmann.