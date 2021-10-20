Bayern Munich correct Benfica in the Champions League

Lewandowski’s goal denied

Jorge Jesus’ players have long stood up to the German champions, who warmed the gloves of Odysseas Vlachodimos, their goalkeeper, before the break. Obviously, the first big opportunity came from Robert Lewandowski, whose powerful header was rejected by the goalkeeper from Benfica (9th). Leroy Sané did not frame his free kick (22nd), Vlachodimos diverted the attempt of an absolutely untenable Kingsley Coman – and elected man of the match – this Wednesday evening (28th). But Benfica did not only suffer and it took a great Neuer to release the pivotal strike from Nunes who had resisted Süle (33rd). The first period still offered some great opportunities with your choice: the center of Pavard for an off-target header from Coman (35th), or the far-off shot from Sané (38th). Just before the break, it was believed that Lewandowski had materialized the domination of his team, but the Pole scored with his arm on a cross from Coman and his goal was logically refused (43rd).