Bayern Munich correct Benfica in the Champions League

This Tuesday evening, at the Luz stadium, Benfica and Bayern Munich fought a titanic fight won by KO by the Bavarians, ruthless in the last twenty minutes during which they scored four goals.
Lewandowski’s goal denied
Jorge Jesus’ players have long stood up to the German champions, who warmed the gloves of Odysseas Vlachodimos, their goalkeeper, before the break. Obviously, the first big opportunity came from Robert Lewandowski, whose powerful header was rejected by the goalkeeper from Benfica (9th). Leroy Sané did not frame his free kick (22nd), Vlachodimos diverted the attempt of an absolutely untenable Kingsley Coman – and elected man of the match – this Wednesday evening (28th). But Benfica did not only suffer and it took a great Neuer to release the pivotal strike from Nunes who had resisted Süle (33rd). The first period still offered some great opportunities with your choice: the center of Pavard for an off-target header from Coman (35th), or the far-off shot from Sané (38th). Just before the break, it was believed that Lewandowski had materialized the domination of his team, but the Pole scored with his arm on a cross from Coman and his goal was logically refused (43rd).
Pavard touches the post
Half-time was obviously not too much to catch his breath a little after an intense first act. But from the start of the second period, Pavard found the post on one of those half-volleys of which he has the secret (47th). Müller saw his goal in turn canceled for an offside position from Coman at the start of the action (52nd), then on a beautiful curled shot from the left, Gonçalves shone Neuer after easily eliminating Hernandez from a hook (55th). Benfica benefited from a strong moment but neither Verissimo (58th), nor Rafa Silva (67th), nor Yaremchuk (68th) managed to frame and the Portuguese team missed its chance.
3 out of 3 for Bayern
After Otamendi’s foul on Lewandowski 20 meters from Vlachodimos’ goal, Sané took charge of the direct free kick that he transformed (70th). Ten minutes later, Everton deceived their own goalkeeper following a cross from Gnabry whose entry into the game did a lot of good for Bayern (80th, 0-2). Lewandowski, author of a brace in the two previous matches, could not fail to participate in the party, and scored from close range on a pass from Sané (82nd, 0-3) before the former Manchester City n ‘scores a double (84th, 0-4).
With this third victory in as many games, Bayern are well ahead of Group E with nine points. He is ahead of his evening opponent (4) and Barça (3), earlier winner of Dynamo Kiev (1-0).
78
Robert Lewandowski scored his 78th goal in 99 Champions League games this Wednesday evening.