“Behind my glasses, I cry”: the terrible story of Véronika Loubry on the ordeal suffered by her daughter Thylane

Sunday, October 17, 2021, Thylane Blondeau had revealed to have been operated on due to pain in the stomach. On Instagram, her mother, Véronika Loubry confided in the difficult medical course of her daughter.

A relieved mother … For a very long time, Thylane Blondeau suffered from pain in the stomach. While she was taken care of and is now better, it is on Instagram that Véronika Loubry engaged in the fight of her daughter. “A year since this operation in full Covid or a cyst has exploded and you literally put you in danger … Tossed for a year between gynecologists and 4 radiology centers in Paris where ALL answered: ‘It’s in your head this pain does not do not worry.’ Pain more and more near and strong until your passage to the gynecological emergency room in Paris last Tuesday until 2am and a usual verdict! “Come back in 3 months there is a cyst, nothing serious”, we let you out; and you, you think it’s in your head … Yes, we let you out!“, she was offended.

While living in the south of France, Véronika Loubry explained: “And then last Wednesday (finally …) a super gynecologist said: ‘You have to do an urgent MRI from tomorrow so I take a train quickly obviously … You work from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm, nobody knows that you have this pain 8:00 pm / 24 because you don’t say anything, you never complain little warrior. At 4 p.m. MRI and there THE verdict … ‘If I don’t operate on her right away she will lose her ovary, it is in total torsion and her cyst will rupture’ Here we are … You’re afraid and me too, but obviously I’m not telling you, I’m a mom!“Emotionally, the pretty brunette wrote:”You go to the OR, I hold your little hand (for me, this hand is small, because you are my baby) I look at the stretcher bearer, I joke with him by telling him: ‘Ah, are you under construction?’, ‘No madam, the elevator is in a sterile field’ (my joke is a flop) I wanted you to be laid back and see me happy; the elevator closes and behind my glasses, I cry, I would like to have an operation on me (like all mothers).“

Véronika Loubry: “It’s over my doll, over”

Relieved, the star, who shared pictures of her daughter’s hospitalization, added: “An hour later you come back up and I know that you will never hurt again … It’s over. As you say so well to all young women: ‘Do not neglect a pain, listen to your body.’ There are a lot of testimonials on your Instagram and you are not the only one to have suffered like this … It’s over my doll, over, and you encourage all the young girls to listen to their bodies and have several opinions … Thank you Doctor Kadoch for your professionalism and your responsiveness … I will finally sleep on (almost) 2 ears! I love you stronger than the universe my love of love …“

