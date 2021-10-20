Belgian Manchester City supporter beaten and left for dead after Brugge game

A Belgian Manchester City supporter was violently attacked after the Champions League match between Brugge and the English club (1-5) on Tuesday. He was left for dead on a motorway rest area.

Violence was dramatically invited on the sidelines of a football match on Tuesday. A Belgian Manchester City supporter was violently attacked by men – presented as supporting Club Brugge – after the meeting between the two teams (1-5 for the English), on a motorway rest area near Drongen.

The 63-year-old victim, named Guido, was part of the group of Belgian Citizens supporters, called Blue Moon Belgium, meeting to follow the matches of the English club. The visit of Kevin De Bruyne’s teammates to Belgium was the perfect opportunity to make the short trip. The victim’s son, also chairman of the group, recounted the attack in the daily Het Laatste Nieuws.





A punch for a scarf

“After the match, we pulled up to the parking lot along the E40 in Drongen, he says. As we got ready to hit the road, my father was still outside waiting for two friends. There, a supporter. Club (Brugge) approached him and pulled his scarf around his neck. When my father asked for his scarf to be returned to him, he received a severe blow to the head, before the attackers took action. ‘run away and leave my father for dead. “

Manchester City reacted to this terrible news in a statement. “Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to hear the reports of an attack on one of our supporters after the Champions League game in Brugge last night, the club is moved. We are currently working. with our Club Brugge counterparts as well as the Belgian and Greater Manchester Police to establish more information. Our hearts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgium-based supporter, who remains in the hospital. “

According to the Belgian daily, Guido is in the hospital and struggles to survive. The group posted a message on its Facebook account deploring “this senseless violence” and calling for “the perpetrators to be found and punished”. “We have been all over England and the rest of Europe, never encountering any aggression, the message continues. We have come to Belgium once and a man is left for dead.”