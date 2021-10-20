Benzema Ballon d’Or, the Madrid locker room militates with force!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

He is undoubtedly one of the strong men in the football world since the start of the season, probably only in battle with a mind-boggling Mohamed Salah with Liverpool. Karim Benzema carries Real Madrid and the France team in turn with sparkling form, and these remarkable performances come just as the Ballon d’Or is due to be nominated in the coming weeks.

Casemiro and Rodrygo push for Benzema

Karim Benzema, who has not hidden in recent days that this individual trophy was one of his dreams, seems to be nearing goal while Lionel Messi, and to a lesser extent Robert Lewandowski, seems to be the only ones who can challenge him this trophy. In the meantime, in recent days, the Real Madrid machine has been put forward to promote its promotion, and this has been confirmed since last night with the players.

Indeed, while Benzema shone again against Shakhtar with a goal and an assist, several players including Casemiro or Rodrygo posted on social networks their wish to see Karin Benzema lift the trophy with the hashtag #BallonDor. Enough to convince the jurors to elect KB9?

⚽️🌟¡Los jugadores del REAL MADRID piden el BALÓN DE ORO para BENZEMA! Lo vemos con @ EduAguirre7 in #ChiringuitoMadrid pic.twitter.com/0Us8UeR1at

– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 19, 2021