Benzema, Fati, OL, Inter: The 5 transfer window information that you missed on Wednesday

Fati could be extended on Thursday

On Tuesday, Ronald Koeman said Barca and Ansu Fati were close to an agreement to extend the 18-year-old’s contract. According to information from the Spanish daily Sport from this Wednesday, the Spanish international winger, whose lease ends in June 2022, could extend this Thursday. With his new contract, Ansu Fati is expected to be linked with Barca until 2027. The Blaugrana have reportedly set his release clause at € 1 billion.

Our opinion : After losing Lionel Messi last summer, Barça cannot afford to let Ansu Fati go.

Transfers A departure “is not relevant” for Blanc: “I am in Qatar and that’s what interests me” 6 HOURS AGO

Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

A future in the United States for Benzema?

At the microphone of ESPN, Karim Benzema spoke of his future after the Champions League match Shakhtar Donetsk-Real Madrid (0-5) on Tuesday night. And hinted that he was watching MLS. “I will be 34 in December. I just feel better and better so I keep playing. I love the United States. Football is improving there. Am I telling you that I will sign in MLS? For the moment I am in Madrid“, said the French international, under contract with the Merengue until June 2023.

Our opinion : Everything will depend on his physical condition in two years. But at this rate, he can still shine for several seasons at Real Madrid.

Towards a lively winter transfer window for OL?

Asked about OL TV, Jean-Michel Aulas did not hide that Olympique Lyonnais was considering recruiting during the winter transfer window. “We always work on the arrival of players, it’s Juni’s work that he does very, very well, he has identified players here and there, first declared the president of OL who will have to replace his internationals who will leave for CAN at the beginning of 2022. There are of course assumptions. If we can, as we have done in some years, anticipate the summer transfer window…We are working on it, we have touches, there are things that are in progress, we cannot talk about it too much for confidentiality reasons. “





Our opinion : While Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon), Islam Slimani (Algeria) and Tino Kadewere (Zimbabwe) are expected to play in the Africa Cup of Nations, OL could therefore recruit offensively.

Rami, Ramos: Did Troyes and PSG get tricked?

Brozovic, Barella and Lautaro “want to stay at Inter” according to Marotta

In an interview with Sky Italia, Giuseppe Marotta, the boss of Inter Milan, said that Marcelo Brozovic, at the end of his lease with the reigning Italian champion next June, wanted to continue the adventure with the Nerazzurri. “He wants to stay at Inter, that’s what he told us anyway. We will talk to his agent shortly. Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez (note: respectively at the end of the contract in 2024 and 2023) have also decided to stay“, underlined the interist leader.

Our opinion : The management of the Milan club is right to bet on these three key players in its workforce.

“There is nothing harder than being Neymar”: should we be worried about the Brazilian?

Pino will extend with Villarrreal

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the journalist of Guardian Specialized in the transfer window, Yéremy Pino (19), Villarreal’s right winger, will soon sign a new five-year contract with the “Yellow Submarine”. The young Spanish international, considered one of the most talented of his generation, notably came into play in the final of the League of Nations, France-Spain (2-1, 61st).

Our opinion : If he continues his momentum, Yéremy Pino should not stay long at Villarreal.

Transfers The 6 transfer window information that escaped you on Tuesday YESTERDAY At 3:56 PM